26.12.2019 22:15:00

A new way to budget for holidays from Agoda

SYDNEY, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With many families increasingly having to juggle their budgets, Agoda has become the first global digital travel platform to enable Australians to book and pay for their holiday accommodation via interest-free instalments, all the while still accessing Agoda's lowest price deals.

Under the new partnership, Australian travelers can now choose to pay for their travel accommodation in four interest-free payments for any of Agoda.com's "Book Now, Pay Now" accommodation options, when they op to pay by Afterpay.

Agoda offers over 2.5 million properties globally with a wide choice of accommodation to suit all budgets and travel occasions. Travelers have a huge choice of properties from luxury, mid-range or budget friendly hotels, or they can select apartments, villas or unique properties from Agoda Homes that offer additional facilities such as kitchens and separate living areas.

Agoda Vice President Partner Services, Errol Cooke said: "We are always looking for ways to help make travel easier for everyone, but especially for families. We understand that it can get expensive to travel as kids get older, so we are constantly working to bring on accommodation providers that suit all budgets, and offer an array of types of holiday accommodation to stay. We are passionate about helping to find the best value for customers and now Australian families can spread the cost of their holidays by paying with Afterpay on Agoda's Book Now, Pay Now deals, without it costing any more."

How Afterpay works on Agoda.com

  • The Afterpay payment option is applicable on Book Now, Pay Now accommodation
  • At checkout, select Afterpay as your payment method
  • Pay over four fortnightly payments, interest-free
  • The payment option is applicable to hotel room charges only (excluding local taxes, service fees and additional charges)

About Agoda

Agoda is one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas to suit all budgets and travel occasions.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 5,000 staff across 67 cities in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191226/2679434-1
Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190925/2590363-1LOGO

 

SOURCE Agoda

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
23.12.19
adidas – Rekordhoch im Visier
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
QIAGEN will nunmehr doch eigenständig weiterarbeiten - US-Aktie nachbörslich tiefer
Die grössten digitalen Münzen: Verlierer und Gewinner der Kryptos 2019
Apples Datensammlung wächst: Geräte übermitteln nun auch Luftdruck-Daten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ex-Uber-Chef Kalanick tritt als Verwaltungsrat zurück - Uber-Aktie fester
Welche Tochterfirmen gehören zum Apple-Konzern?
US-Aktien: Diese Anlagestrategie konnte den Markt 2019 nicht schlagen
Investment-Legende George Soros: Diese Aktien hat er im Depot
Diese US-Aktie performte in den vergangenen 10 Jahren am besten

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst vor Weihnachten erstmal über 10'700-Punkte-Marke -- DAX geht tiefer in die Feiertagspause
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es vor den Weihnachtsfeiertagen weiter aufwärts. Der DAX verbuchte geringe dagegen Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;