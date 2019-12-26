A new way to budget for holidays from Agoda

SYDNEY, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With many families increasingly having to juggle their budgets, Agoda has become the first global digital travel platform to enable Australians to book and pay for their holiday accommodation via interest-free instalments, all the while still accessing Agoda's lowest price deals.

Under the new partnership, Australian travelers can now choose to pay for their travel accommodation in four interest-free payments for any of Agoda.com's "Book Now, Pay Now" accommodation options, when they op to pay by Afterpay.

Agoda offers over 2.5 million properties globally with a wide choice of accommodation to suit all budgets and travel occasions. Travelers have a huge choice of properties from luxury, mid-range or budget friendly hotels, or they can select apartments, villas or unique properties from Agoda Homes that offer additional facilities such as kitchens and separate living areas.

Agoda Vice President Partner Services, Errol Cooke said: "We are always looking for ways to help make travel easier for everyone, but especially for families. We understand that it can get expensive to travel as kids get older, so we are constantly working to bring on accommodation providers that suit all budgets, and offer an array of types of holiday accommodation to stay. We are passionate about helping to find the best value for customers and now Australian families can spread the cost of their holidays by paying with Afterpay on Agoda's Book Now, Pay Now deals, without it costing any more."

How Afterpay works on Agoda.com

The Afterpay payment option is applicable on Book Now, Pay Now accommodation

At checkout, select Afterpay as your payment method

Pay over four fortnightly payments, interest-free

The payment option is applicable to hotel room charges only (excluding local taxes, service fees and additional charges)

About Agoda

Agoda is one of the world's fastest growing online travel booking platforms. From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travelers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas to suit all budgets and travel occasions.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 5,000 staff across 67 cities in more than 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 38 languages.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191226/2679434-1

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190925/2590363-1LOGO

SOURCE Agoda