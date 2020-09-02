02.09.2020 01:40:00

A New TV Channel Enables the Public to Broadcast Their Content on Satellite TV for Free

LEWES, Del. and STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW/ -- YouSat Corp. has launched a brand new channel in the Middle East and North Africa called YouSat.

YouSat is a television channel unlike any other on the planet. It is the next evolutionary step in television consumerism and promises to change the way people watch TV forever.

YouSat allows its viewers, through its website at www.yousat.tv, to upload their independent films, movies, reports, vlogs, music videos and much more absolutely free of charge. Then, YouSat will broadcast their content to hundreds of millions of homes in the region. It's that easy.

This is not YouTube; this is real TV.

The internet is not special anymore -- anyone can upload content to the internet, but TV is exclusive. Only a select few ever make it onto TV, and now aspiring artists from all walks of life will have the chance to broadcast their content to over one billion homes in the Middle East, North Africa, parts of Europe and Asia in full HD, absolutely free of charge.

Viewers who are not in YouSat's coverage will also be able to watch their content online at www.yousat.tv. Best of all, there are no more middlemen, no more agents telling people that they don't have what it takes to make it on TV. So now the world will decide.

YouSat has global ambitions and is planning to broadcast to the Americas, the European Union, Africa and Asia by 2021. 

YouSat completely redefines the meaning of social media and television, essentially turning television into another social media app, and places it directly into the hands of its users.

YouSat can be viewed for free in the Middle East and North Africa by anyone who owns a satellite dish, simply by tuning in to 11096 H 27500. Alternatively, they can watch the channel over the Internet through YouSat's "Live Stream" option on its website at www.yousat.tv

YouSat has already unveiled its brand list of "YouTimes".

"YouHealth" provides a space to promote healthy living. "YouTech" is dedicated to showcasing the latest technology, gadgets and life hacks. Hungry? "YouCook" stirs up the appetite with culinary tips and tricks. "YouDress" offers a platform to those with a passion for fashion. "YouTeach" provides a stage to enlighten and inspire others through the power of ideas. Then there is "YouFilm" and "YouRock" which allow artists to unleash their creativity, while "YouSell" offers a free gateway to sell a vast array of goods to a global market. 

The most exciting thing is that the content of all those segments is provided by you.  

YouSat plans to begin selling advertising slots soon for its channel, and many companies are already expressing a great interest to enter into partnerships with YouSat, sponsor YouTimes, or be one of the first to advertise on its HD channel. Talented men and women from all over the region are flooding www.yousat.tv and uploading their content. YouSat is on its way to fast success and to becoming one of the biggest satellite channels in the world.

Media Contact:
Emma Helmy
Phone: +46766016116 (Whatsapp)
Email: Emma@yousat.tv

Related Images

yousat.jpg
YouSat
The Logo of YouSat

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhx1gvVlG2E

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-tv-channel-enables-the-public-to-broadcast-their-content-on-satellite-tv-for-free-301122478.html

SOURCE YouSat Corp.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swiss Life Hldg 369.40
1.26 %
CieFinRichemont 60.50
1.24 %
Novartis 78.99
1.22 %
Givaudan 3’828.00
1.00 %
ABB 23.19
0.96 %
Geberit 520.40
-0.04 %
CS Group 9.91
-0.26 %
Sika 216.00
-0.28 %
Swisscom 496.70
-0.66 %
Lonza Grp 552.80
-1.36 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.09.20
Vontobel: Investieren wie Warren Buffett - das Orakel von Omaha
01.09.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
01.09.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.70% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, Logitech International SA, Idorsia Ltd
01.09.20
SMI setzt negativen Trend fort
31.08.20
Stormy Weather for Ag, Energy Markets?
28.08.20
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.08.20
Schroders: Vorsicht vor der "BEVI"-Blase in Asien
28.08.20
Schroders: Anleger erwarten in den nächsten Jahren noch höhere Renditen von den Aktienmärkten - trotz des Corona-Schocks
28.08.20
Schroders: Marktschock: Wie haben die Anleger auf die Auswirkungen von Covid-19 reagiert?
mehr
Zwei mit Spannung erwartete Aktiensplits | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé will Aimmune Therapeutics kaufen - Nestlé-Aktie leichter - Aimmune Therapeutics +170 Prozent
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla mit Kursfeuerwerk
15 Aktien: Wo unter einer bestimmten Bedingung ein Bullenmodus in den Startlöchern steht
Zusammenarbeit mit CureVac: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will nach Deutschland kommen - Anleger feiern Aktiensplit
Boeing nimmt acht 787-Flugzeuge für Reparaturen aus dem Betrieb - Boeing-Aktie leichter
Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Weshalb der Euro seine Gewinne nicht halten kann -- Franken gestützt
Fast eine halbe Million Kanadische Dollar ergaunert: Krypto-Betrüger rauben Bewohner einer kanadischen Stadt aus
Alstom, Siemens und Stadler weiter im Rennen um neue Triebzüge - Aktien in Rot
Apple wirft 'Fortnite'-Macher Epic Games aus Entwicklerprogramm - Apple-Aktie gewinnt nach Aktiensplit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet den Handel im Plus -- SMI legt schlussendlich zu -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen wenig bewegt
Die US-Indizes präsentierten sich am Dienstag fester. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag weiter ins Plus. Der DAX ging nach Auf und Abs fester in den Feierabend. An den Börsen in Fernost fehlten richtungsweisende Impulse.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB