A New Stamp to Celebrate

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today issued the Let's Celebrate! Forever stamp, giving customers a way to add extra fun and happiness to celebratory greeting cards, invitations, and gift-bearing envelopes and packages. News of the stamp is being shared using the hashtag #CelebrationStamp.

"The bright and cheery stamp is filled with vibrant, exciting circles like a burst of confetti," said Janice Walker, vice president, Corporate Communications, U.S. Postal Service, who was the dedicating official. "The Let's Celebrate! stamp will help send cheer and a dash of fun through the mail."

Joining Walker to dedicate the stamp were Chris Lazaroff, executive committee board member, American First Day Cover Society; Elizabeth Hisey, Co-Founder, Women Exhibitors; and Tina M. Sweeney, manager, Post Office operations, Arizona/New Mexico District, U.S. Postal Service.

The first-day-of-issue event took place during the Aripex 2020 Stamp Show in Mesa, AZ.Let's Celebrate! features an array of colorful circles in varying sizes arranged in a random pattern. The letters in the word "celebrate," cast in a dark green hue, appear inside several brightly colored circles on a white background. Antonio Alcalá, a USPS art director, designed the stamp.

Customers may purchase the Let's Celebrate! stamps at the Postal Store atusps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop under "Collectors." A video of the ceremony will be available on Facebook.com/usps.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

