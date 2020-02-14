14.02.2020 21:00:00

A New Stamp to Celebrate

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service today issued the Let's Celebrate! Forever stamp, giving customers a way to add extra fun and happiness to celebratory greeting cards, invitations, and gift-bearing envelopes and packages. News of the stamp is being shared using the hashtag #CelebrationStamp.

The Postal Service has the perfect decoration for your invitations and happy cards & letters: the new Let’s Celebrate! stamp!

"The bright and cheery stamp is filled with vibrant, exciting circles like a burst of confetti," said Janice Walker, vice president, Corporate Communications, U.S. Postal Service, who was the dedicating official. "The Let's Celebrate! stamp will help send cheer and a dash of fun through the mail."

Joining Walker to dedicate the stamp were Chris Lazaroff, executive committee board member, American First Day Cover Society; Elizabeth Hisey, Co-Founder, Women Exhibitors; and Tina M. Sweeney, manager, Post Office operations, Arizona/New Mexico District, U.S. Postal Service.

The first-day-of-issue event took place during the Aripex 2020 Stamp Show in Mesa, AZ.Let's Celebrate! features an array of colorful circles in varying sizes arranged in a random pattern. The letters in the word "celebrate," cast in a dark green hue, appear inside several brightly colored circles on a white background. Antonio Alcalá, a USPS art director, designed the stamp.

Customers may purchase the Let's Celebrate! stamps at the Postal Store atusps.com/shop, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price. Information on ordering first-day-of-issue postmarks and covers is at usps.com/shop under "Collectors." A video of the ceremony will be available on Facebook.com/usps.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and enjoy our Postal Posts blog. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.

National Contact: Carl Walton
202.268.6539
mobile 804.402.6702
carl.a.walton@usps.gov

Local Contact: Rod Spurgeon
602.225.3410
Rod.J.Spurgeon@usps.gov
usps.com/news

 

(PRNewsfoto/U.S. Postal Service)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-stamp-to-celebrate-301005292.html

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:09
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:00
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
10:29
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
09:18
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
07:15
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
06:00
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:50
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wirecard wächst kräftig und bestätigt Prognose 2020
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen etwas schwächer -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Freitag freundlich. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;