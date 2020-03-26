A New Creative Marketplace Aims to Offer the Highest Commission Rate for Designers

RALEIGH, N.C., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On April 1, 2020, a new marketplace for designers, developers, and makers everywhere will open for purchasing at coded.market. Coded is a creative marketplace where graphic designers, photographers, full-stack developers, and makers everywhere can sell their templates and offer support to their customers. Coded intends to offer the highest commission rate of any creative marketplace to developers. Current marketplaces offer developer commission rates ranging from 45-70% depending on the sales volume and exclusivity commitment of the developer. Coded will offer 90% commission to developers for all of their sales from day one, regardless of their sales volume or exclusivity commitment. "When developers earn more, they can have more freedom to experiment and push their designs further. We believe that by investing in the people who make up the Coded community, we will be rewarded with the highest quality templates," says founder Ben Hardison in a statement. Coded is currently open for developers to submit their products to be sold on Coded at developers.coded.market, and will open to the general public for purchasing on or around April 1, 2020.

Historically, creative marketplaces keep the majority share of revenues and do what they can to lower developer commissions. Subscription based models reduce developer wages even more. Coded will offer a new creative marketplace that will prioritize makers and reward design excellence. To join the best marketplace for makers everywhere, make an account at developers.coded.market.

SOURCE Coded