29.12.2019 15:10:00

A New Article Presents The Most Valuable Car Insurance Discounts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents which discounts are the best for lower car insurance rates.

For more info and free online car insurance quotes, please visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/top-car-insurance-discounts/

To obtain cheaper car insurance, drivers should take advantage of the discounts that are available for them. Car insurance companies are known to offer discounts for various reasons. However, only a few are capable to significantly lower the price of auto insurance.

The most valuable discounts, that can help the drives lower their insurance policies the most, are the following:

  • Low-mileage discount. Drivers that for various reasons are driving less than they normally do, should notify their insurers and check if they are eligible for a low-mileage discount. Driving fewer miles means that drivers are spending less time on the roads and they are less likely to be involved in a car crash. For this reason, insurers are offering the low-mileage discount.
  • Paid-in-full discount. Paying for the whole insurance with a single payment can help drivers get a discount. The insurance company will save money by reducing the monthly administrative costs. Depending on the insurer, drivers can save as much as 10% of their premiums with the help of this discount.
  • Driver education discount. Defensive driving courses are ideal for seniors that want to refresh their memories and make sure that they still have the ability to drive a vehicle. Graduating a defensive driving course is rewarded with a great discount and on some occasions with the removal of some points from the driving record.
  • Defensive driving discount. Drivers who manage to graduate an approved defensive driving course will enjoy multiple benefits. The most important benefit is the 10% to 15% discount offered by the insurance companies. Also, drivers will recap their theoretical knowledge about driving and will lean more about the traffic obstacles, how to identify them and how to avoid them. Drivers who have traffic violations can remove points or dismiss a ticket from the driving record. This will help drivers avoid paying traffic fines and prevent premiums from increasing upon the next renewal.
  • Multi-policy discount. This discount is probably the best and the most rewarding discount available on the market. Insurance companies are pleased when their customers bring more business to them. Policyholders that own a home and a car, can bundle these two policies together and obtain a discount that can be as high as 20%.
  • Multi-vehicle discount. If there are more vehicles in a household, then drivers can save money on car insurance if they bundle the vehicles' insurance policies. The combined policy will be cheaper than insuring the vehicles on separate policies.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautonisurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

27.12.19
Gold – Hürde genommen
27.12.19
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV
23.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.12.19
Ende gut, alles gut
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
ETF Investor Market - Update 2019/2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Neue Details: Betrug bei kanadischer Bitcoin-Börse QuadrigaCX?
Börsenjahr 2020: Viele Investoren machen sich Sorgen - zu Unrecht?
Die besten Reisepässe des Jahrzehnts - der Aufstieg der Freiheitssuchenden
Cannabis-Aktien 2020: Canopy Growth vs. Aurora Cannabis
Setzt sich der Erholungskurs der Emerging Markets 2020 fort? - Das meinen Experten
Grenzüberschreitenden Geldtransfers: Werden Ripple & Co. zum neuen Standard?
Ende gut, alles gut
KW 52: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 52: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Gold – Hürde genommen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones leicht fester -- DAX beendet Handel im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street war die Stimmung freundlich. Dem heimischen Aktienmarkt ging vor dem Wochenende langsam die Puste aus. Der DAX bewegte sich auf grünem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;