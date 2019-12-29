A New Article Presents The Most Valuable Car Insurance Discounts

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents which discounts are the best for lower car insurance rates.

To obtain cheaper car insurance, drivers should take advantage of the discounts that are available for them. Car insurance companies are known to offer discounts for various reasons. However, only a few are capable to significantly lower the price of auto insurance.

The most valuable discounts, that can help the drives lower their insurance policies the most, are the following:

Low-mileage discount. Drivers that for various reasons are driving less than they normally do, should notify their insurers and check if they are eligible for a low-mileage discount. Driving fewer miles means that drivers are spending less time on the roads and they are less likely to be involved in a car crash. For this reason, insurers are offering the low-mileage discount.

Paid-in-full discount. Paying for the whole insurance with a single payment can help drivers get a discount. The insurance company will save money by reducing the monthly administrative costs. Depending on the insurer, drivers can save as much as 10% of their premiums with the help of this discount.

Driver education discount. Defensive driving courses are ideal for seniors that want to refresh their memories and make sure that they still have the ability to drive a vehicle. Graduating a defensive driving course is rewarded with a great discount and on some occasions with the removal of some points from the driving record.

Defensive driving discount. Drivers who manage to graduate an approved defensive driving course will enjoy multiple benefits. The most important benefit is the 10% to 15% discount offered by the insurance companies. Also, drivers will recap their theoretical knowledge about driving and will lean more about the traffic obstacles, how to identify them and how to avoid them. Drivers who have traffic violations can remove points or dismiss a ticket from the driving record. This will help drivers avoid paying traffic fines and prevent premiums from increasing upon the next renewal.

Multi-policy discount. This discount is probably the best and the most rewarding discount available on the market. Insurance companies are pleased when their customers bring more business to them. Policyholders that own a home and a car, can bundle these two policies together and obtain a discount that can be as high as 20%.

Multi-vehicle discount. If there are more vehicles in a household, then drivers can save money on car insurance if they bundle the vehicles' insurance policies. The combined policy will be cheaper than insuring the vehicles on separate policies.

