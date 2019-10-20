A New Article Presents The Most Dangerous Driving Habits

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has released a new blog post that presents the most dangerous driving habits a driver can have.

Speeding is by far the most dangerous habit. It is illegal and can greatly endanger the driver's life. When speeding, the driver has little time for evasive maneuvers, should an obstacle appear suddenly.

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other illicit substances is also a major cause of car crashes. A drunk person loses his visual and audio acuity and his motor functions are impaired. If a person decides to go out and drink, he or she should avoid driving afterward or get a designated driver.

Sitting too close to a vehicle is also a really dangerous driving habit. And during winter it gets even more dangerous. Without sufficient distance between the vehicle in front, a collision is likely to happen, should the front vehicle stop suddenly.

