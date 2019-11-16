A New Article Presents The Most Common Causes of Car Accidents

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents the most common causes of car accidents.

For more info and tips on how to lower car insurance rates, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/what-are-the-most-common-causes-of-car-accidents/

Car accidents are very common in the United States and most of them are caused by human error. Although most of the accidents are minor, tens of thousands of lives are lost each year in fatal car crashes. It is important to drive carefully and follow all the traffic laws, in order to avoid being involved in a car accident. The most common causes of accidents in the United States are:



Distracted driving. This is the leading cause of car accidents. In recent times, more and more drivers get distracted and stop paying attention to the road. Texting on the smartphone, or applying makeup while driving, are common sightings nowadays. All it takes are just a few moments of distraction to cause an accident.

Drunk driving. Driving while being drunk is one of the leading causes of accidents in the US. If a driver plans on drinking, he should expect until the drinking effects disappear before he starts driving.

Breaking the speed limits. Speeding is the second most common cause of accidents. Many drivers ignore the speed limits, especially on the highways. The faster someone drives, the slower is his reaction time.

Reckless driving. Drivers that are speeding well over the limit, changing lanes too quickly, or driving aggressively.

Driving in bad weather conditions. Drivers that are driving in dense fog, excessive rain, high winds, slick roads can cause accidents, especially if they are inexperienced or unprepared for the road conditions.

Not stopping while the red light is running. Drivers can cause a serious accident by running a red light. Drivers that are caught running red light say stuff like they were in a hurry reaching to their workplace, or to an important meeting. It is important to remember, that no issue is more important than your own life.

Driving during nighttime. Reduced visibility during nighttime can make obstacles and hazards harder to spot. Drivers should make sure they use the full lights when they are on a road without streetlights and raise their alertness levels.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com