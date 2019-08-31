31.08.2019 14:10:00

A New Article Explains How Drivers Can Avoid Car Insurance Premium Spikes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that presents several methods that can help drivers avoid car insurance price spikes.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://carinsuranceplan.org/how-to-avoid-auto-insurance-price-spikes/

Driving the car is a daily necessity for many drivers. To legally drive on the public roads in the US, drivers need to have car insurance. The cost of insuring a vehicle has increased quite a lot in the past years and many policyholders are struggling to pay their monthly insurance premiums. Some policyholders are even thinking of dropping coverage.

Drivers who want to avoid sudden price spikes should follow the next tips:

  • Always respect traffic laws. Drivers can commit multiple types of traffic violations. Policyholders who want to maintain their current insurance rates should avoid committing any traffic violation. It takes three years for a traffic ticket to be removed from a driving record.
  • Periodically check the insurance market. Policyholders should scan the car insurance market once every six months. Not scanning the insurance market periodically is a big mistake. Brokerage websites can help drivers obtain and compare multiple car insurance quotes in just a few minutes. By doing so, policyholders can find better deals that can help them save hundreds and even thousands of dollars per year.
  • Drivers should review their policies at renewal. Many things can change between renewals and insurers are not always aware of these changes. Drivers can miss a discount or they have a ticket that should come off their driving records.
  • Take advantage of bundling discounts. Policyholders can save a lot if they bundle two or more vehicle policies to the same insurer. Also, drivers can bundle the car insurance policy with different insurance policies such as home insurance, life insurance, health insurance, or boat insurance. In some cases, drivers can save as much as 30% by bundling policies.
  • Avoid insuring teen drivers. Teen drivers are considered to be high-risk drivers and insurance providers charge more on their policies. Luckily, there are some methods that can help teen drivers pay lower rates. Teen drivers can choose to use a car that is cheap to insure, or they can join and graduate a defensive driving course. Also, teen drivers who have at least a 3.0 GPA can qualify for a good student discount.
  • Don't hide the truth from the insurers. Policyholders can save some money in the short-term by hiding the existence of a new driver or not mentioning a ticket when shopping for quotes. However, the insurance companies will eventually find out about the things policyholders try to hide and they will impose severe financial penalties.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://carinsuranceplan.org/

Carinsuranceplan.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Carinsuranceplan.org

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

30.08.19
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
30.08.19
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Clariant - Zaghafte Bodenbildungsversuche
30.08.19
Preisrally von Platin setzt sich fort
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

KW 35: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Als Konzernchef verzichtbar? Elon Musk wird von Teslas wichtigstem Geldgeber kritisiert
Neue iPhones erwartet: Apple lädt zu Keynote Event ein
Keine Gnade für Geldvernichter: Frühzeitig Geldprobleme bei Unternehmen erkennen
Gold: Gute Chance auf kräftigen Monatsgewinn
Idorsia-Aktien vor wichtigen Daten stark gefragt
Les Chemins de fer russes ont fait une démonstration du train Lastochka sans conducteur à l'occasion du salon PRO//Motion.EXPO
Tania Micki als Nachfolgerin des langjährigen CFO Rudolf Eugster mit Wirkung ab Jahresabschluss 2019 ernannt
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS ernennt Iqbal Khan zum Co-Chef des Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäfts
Das sind die aktuellen Kurse von Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum & Co.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Handelswoche höher -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts --- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen teils stärker
Für die US-Indizes geht es an die Nulllinie. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt verlief der Freitagshandel freundlich. In Fernost wiesen die Indizes vor dem Wochenende grösstenteils positive Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB