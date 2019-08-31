A New Article Explains How Drivers Can Avoid Car Insurance Premium Spikes

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carinsuranceplan.org has launched a new blog post that presents several methods that can help drivers avoid car insurance price spikes.

Driving the car is a daily necessity for many drivers. To legally drive on the public roads in the US, drivers need to have car insurance. The cost of insuring a vehicle has increased quite a lot in the past years and many policyholders are struggling to pay their monthly insurance premiums. Some policyholders are even thinking of dropping coverage.

Drivers who want to avoid sudden price spikes should follow the next tips:

Always respect traffic laws. Drivers can commit multiple types of traffic violations. Policyholders who want to maintain their current insurance rates should avoid committing any traffic violation. It takes three years for a traffic ticket to be removed from a driving record.

Periodically check the insurance market. Policyholders should scan the car insurance market once every six months. Not scanning the insurance market periodically is a big mistake. Brokerage websites can help drivers obtain and compare multiple car insurance quotes in just a few minutes. By doing so, policyholders can find better deals that can help them save hundreds and even thousands of dollars per year.

Drivers should review their policies at renewal. Many things can change between renewals and insurers are not always aware of these changes. Drivers can miss a discount or they have a ticket that should come off their driving records.

Take advantage of bundling discounts. Policyholders can save a lot if they bundle two or more vehicle policies to the same insurer. Also, drivers can bundle the car insurance policy with different insurance policies such as home insurance, life insurance, health insurance, or boat insurance. In some cases, drivers can save as much as 30% by bundling policies.

Avoid insuring teen drivers. Teen drivers are considered to be high-risk drivers and insurance providers charge more on their policies. Luckily, there are some methods that can help teen drivers pay lower rates. Teen drivers can choose to use a car that is cheap to insure, or they can join and graduate a defensive driving course. Also, teen drivers who have at least a 3.0 GPA can qualify for a good student discount.

Don't hide the truth from the insurers. Policyholders can save some money in the short-term by hiding the existence of a new driver or not mentioning a ticket when shopping for quotes. However, the insurance companies will eventually find out about the things policyholders try to hide and they will impose severe financial penalties.

