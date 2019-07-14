A New Article Describes How Insurance Companies Handle Totaled Cars

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how car insurance is helping policyholders that got their cars totaled.

For more info and free quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/what-happens-if-your-car-is-totaled/

Car accidents can have various consequences to a vehicle, from minor scratches to totaling a vehicle. Nobody wants their vehicle to be declared totaled. However, the task of declaring a vehicle as a total loss is required in order to properly reimburse the owner. Comprehensive and collision car insurance will help the policyholders pay to replace a vehicle after it was declared totaled.

A vehicle is considered totaled in the following scenarios:



By state's law. A vehicle is considered totaled when the cost to repair it exceeds the value of the vehicle. In some states, there are laws that define when a vehicle is considered totaled by some specific thresholds. For example, in Alabama , the threshold limit is 75%. That means that if the costs to repair the damaged car exceeds 75% of the value, then that car is declared as totaled.

, the threshold limit is 75%. That means that if the costs to repair the damaged car exceeds 75% of the value, then that car is declared as totaled. By insurers. In most cases, the insurance companies are the ones who are declaring if a car is totaled or not. If they determined that a vehicle is totaled, then the owner will be reimbursed. However, the policyholders will not be reimbursed at the original market value. Even though many believe they will get the money for a brand-new car, this is not true. Insurers take into consideration the car's depreciation and they reimburse the owner at the current market value, which is usually lower than the original price.

In both scenarios, the insurers are the ones who evaluate the damages. To find out about the value of a damaged vehicle, they will do the following: determine the condition of the vehicle prior to the accident, find out about the current market value of the vehicle, obtain appraisals from a third party.

After they determined the market value the totaled vehicle, insurers will try to reach an agreement with the policyholder.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsuracne.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com