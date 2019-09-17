A Must-Attend Musical Instrument Tradeshow to Gain Industrial Insight

SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Music China 2019, one of the world's most influential musical instrument tradeshows, co-organized by CMIA, Shanghai INTEX and Messe Frankfurt, will be held October 10-13, 2019 in Shanghai, China.

Music China, in its 18th year, is reputed as Asia's largest musical instrument expo. It contributes to the prosperity of the music industry globally, as it has created an efficient exchange platform for local and international music companies. This year, Music China gathers more than 2,300 exhibitors from over 30 countries and regions, who are ready to present their most notable music products in the grand 145,000 m2 exhibition space of Shanghai International Expo Centre.

Western and Chinese traditional music instruments, as well as modern electronic music devices, will be exhibited. Exhibitors include not only global brands like Marshall, Orange, Roland, Gibson, Fender, Bluethner, Buffet, Schimmel, Steinway, Fazioli, Yamaha, GEWA, Laney, and Ludwig, but also top local brands like Pearl River, Hsinghai, Jinyin, Fengling, and Shanghai No.1 National Musical Instruments Factory.

Accompanying the exhibition are various events covering all aspects of the music industry, including industrial forums, dealers' training programs, music education courses, music competitions and live performances, aiming to keep visitors updated with the latest development of the global music industry.

Business Supporting Programs

To take the lead of the industrial development, Music China has designed programs for practitioners. The New Product Global Launch, as one of the highlighted events, will impress visitors with newly-released products and advanced technologies through roadshows and interviews. NAMM CMIA Industry Forum will demonstrate the latest trends of the music industry, while the How-To Sessions, designed for music dealers, will cover a wide range of topics including retailing, pricing, branding, and management.

Music and Cultural Events

Music China also includes a variety of events for music amateurs. Music Lab, a creative space for music-making products, will gather famous electronic musicians to perform and share their experiences. Art Salon and Traditional Chinese Music Forum invite renowned artists and musicians to spread music aesthetics. The Jazz Master Competition and the Original EDM Competition are expected to revive a music fever among the young generation of music makers, and over 600 live performances will rise this music carnival to a climax.

Visit the Music China website: www.musicchina-expo.com . Register now for this fantastic music show!

Contacts:

Miss Arlene Zhu

+86-21-6295-5609

zhuliwen@shanghai-intex.com

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co., Ltd.