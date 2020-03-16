16.03.2020 01:00:00

A Message from Sportech Venues, Inc. Regarding the Temporary Precautionary Closure of Sportech's Winners and Bobby V's Venues Due to COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following careful consideration of the current progression of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sportech have decided that all ConnecticutWinners and Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar venues will temporarily close effective Monday March 16th at 5 PM for an initial period through to the end of March 2020. This may be extended by local guidance. 

We are not aware of any employees or guests having tested positive, however, we have decided this in the interests of the health and well-being of our staff, our customers, and the communities we operate in across Connecticut.

We remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers; our mobile and online site remains open at www.mywinners.com and telephone betting will also continue to be available at this time.

Customers may collect returns from winning tickets at any Winners and Bobby V's location on Monday March 16th until the 5PM close. After March 16th, customers may call 1-800-468-2260 and select option 1 to speak with a representative.

We will provide updates and information to our customers at www.mywinners.com and on social media.

We wish to thank our extraordinary teams for their dedication and our valued customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this together.

At Winners and Bobby V's, our core business relies on sports and sports require stamina. We will all need that enduring quality to weather this situation, but together, weather it we will.

Thank you.

Ted Taylor, President
Sportech Venues, Inc.

About Sportech Venues, Inc.
Sportech Venues, Inc., a division of Sportech PLC, operates 14 Winners and Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar locations throughout Connecticut as well as offering online, mobile and telephone account wagering at www.MyWinners.com.  For more information visit www.MyWinners.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Conning, jennifer.conning@sportech.net

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-message-from-sportech-venues-inc-regarding-the-temporary-precautionary-closure-of-sportechs-winners-and-bobby-vs-venues-due-to-covid-19-301024508.html

SOURCE Sportech Venues, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13.03.20
Ölpreise vor größtem Wochenverlust seit 2008
13.03.20
Oil"s Supply-Demand Shock
13.03.20
Vontobel: derimail - Noch heute zeichnen - diverse Produkte mit 50% Barriere
13.03.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Neue Aufwärtswelle? / Credit Suisse – Im freien Fall
12.03.20
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV
12.03.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
11.03.20
SMI kann Gewinne nicht halten
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
09.03.20
Schroders: Umweltthemen lassen chinesische Städte im Global Cities-Ranking abstürzen
mehr
Der Ausverkauf geht weiter | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum konnte der Goldpreis von der Corona-Panik bisher nicht profitieren
Zentralbanken treiben Arbeit an Krypto-Euro, Cyber-Franken & Co. voran
Lufthansa holt bis zu 4000 Urlauber zurück nach Deutschland
Bauboom vs. Leerstand: UBS befürchtet starkes Ungleichgewicht des Schweizer Immobilienmarkts
Coronavirus: Apple entscheidet alle Läden ausserhalb Chinas für zwei Wochen zu schliessen
Coronavirus: Diese Medizinkonzerne forschen an einem Gegenmittel
Das passiert beim Halving mit dem Bitcoin - und seinem Kurs
KW 11: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Roche erhält Notfall-Zulassung für Corona-Test in USA - Aktie profitiert
Netflix ohne Disney-Inhalte: So will sich Netflix positionieren

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht erholt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street mit Zugewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich tiefrot
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag mit grünen Vorzeichen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls stabiliserte. Auch an den US-Börsen zeichnet sich eine Gegenbewegung ab. Die Märkte in Fernost waren erneut von hohen Abgaben geprägt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB