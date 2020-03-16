A Message from Sportech Venues, Inc. Regarding the Temporary Precautionary Closure of Sportech's Winners and Bobby V's Venues Due to COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following careful consideration of the current progression of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Sportech have decided that all ConnecticutWinners and Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar venues will temporarily close effective Monday March 16th at 5 PM for an initial period through to the end of March 2020. This may be extended by local guidance.

We are not aware of any employees or guests having tested positive, however, we have decided this in the interests of the health and well-being of our staff, our customers, and the communities we operate in across Connecticut.

We remain committed to providing exceptional service to our customers; our mobile and online site remains open at www.mywinners.com and telephone betting will also continue to be available at this time.

Customers may collect returns from winning tickets at any Winners and Bobby V's location on Monday March 16th until the 5PM close. After March 16th, customers may call 1-800-468-2260 and select option 1 to speak with a representative.

We will provide updates and information to our customers at www.mywinners.com and on social media.

We wish to thank our extraordinary teams for their dedication and our valued customers for their patience and understanding as we work through this together.

At Winners and Bobby V's, our core business relies on sports and sports require stamina. We will all need that enduring quality to weather this situation, but together, weather it we will.

Thank you.

Ted Taylor, President

Sportech Venues, Inc.

About Sportech Venues, Inc.

Sportech Venues, Inc., a division of Sportech PLC, operates 14 Winners and Bobby V's Restaurant & Sports Bar locations throughout Connecticut as well as offering online, mobile and telephone account wagering at www.MyWinners.com. For more information visit www.MyWinners.com.

