A major project will ensure the growth of Manufacture Adria

The Government of Canada awards $1,750,000 in funding to the Abitibi region company

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Manufacture Adria Inc. is an innovative business experiencing exponential growth. To help it maintain its momentum, the company has been awarded a $1,750,000 repayable contribution from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. The funding will allow the company to go ahead with a project aimed at increasing its productivity and production capacity.

The funding was announced today by the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Member of Parliament for Compton‑Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Specifically, this Government of Canada assistance will allow Manufacture Adria to acquire and install production, handling and automated storage equipment, as well as state-of-the-art welding equipment. The project will require a major investment and will result in the creation of 23 well-paid jobs for the middle class in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.

Incorporated in 2002, Manufacture Adria specializes in the design and manufacture of custom-made electrical products for businesses in the industrial sector and the mining industry. It offers a number of different product lines, and constantly seeks innovative solutions in order to provide superior quality products that meet its clients' needs. The company, which uses various digital technologies, is part of the value chain of prime contractors.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A driving force of the economy, innovation is key to success because it generates growth that benefits both businesses and communities. This is why it aims to ensure that businesses can rely on adequate resources to create and market innovative products.

Quotes

"By helping businesses invest in equipment and devices to enhance their performance, we are standing by our commitment to foster expansion and innovation and grow exports. I am proud of this support from CED for a company like Manufacture Adria, which is actively contributing to the economy of the entire Abitibi-Témiscamingue region."

The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, MP for Compton-Stanstead and Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Our government is giving Canadians the means to become more competitive and to thrive in the global economy. The funding announced today for Manufacture Adria is in line with Canada's competitive advantages generated through the enhancement of the organization's productivity, and will boost economic growth and create good jobs for middle-class Canadians."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"We are pleased to be able to count on CED as a partner in our growth. With the help of the Government of Canada's financial assistance, we will be able to acquire the equipment we need to pursue our growth and thus meet market requirements."

Joël Baillargeon, Treasurer and Director General, Manufacture Adria

Quick facts

Today's announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs who leverage innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, and regional economic stakeholders who help create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and inclusive growth in all regions.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

