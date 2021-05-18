SMI 11’135 0.1%  SPI 14’299 0.2%  Dow 34’328 -0.2%  DAX 15’397 -0.1%  Euro 1.0972 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’007 -0.3%  Gold 1’866 1.2%  Bitcoin 39’227 -6.3%  Dollar 0.9029 0.1%  Öl 69.6 1.1% 
18.05.2021 01:00:00

A-LIGN Wins "Market Leader in Compliance" and "Editor's Choice in SMB Cybersecurity" during RSA Conference 2021

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, a leading security and compliance provider to 2,500 global clients, today announced it is an award winner in two categories from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Market Leader in Compliance and Editor's Choice in SMB Cybersecurity.

"As a worldwide top issuer of SOC 2 reports, we've never seen compliance be more important to organizations than it is today, especially small and mid-sized businesses. These awards further validate A-LIGN's compelling value proposition and are a testament to our compliance and security solutions," stated Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "I'm so proud of what this team continues to accomplish year after year and look forward to more success in 2021 and beyond."

These awards mark the ninth year that Cyber Defense Magazine has honored global InfoSec innovators. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

"We're thrilled to name A-LIGN a winner in two categories of our InfoSec Awards program. They won these awards not only because they deliver a new innovative approach to compliance and security, they are committed to delivering resources to help their customers - from SMBs to large enterprises - navigate the scope and complexity of their specific compliance needs," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about this year's group of winners, please visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/. And to learn more about A-LIGN, please visit https://a-lign.com/blog/.

About Cyber Defense Magazine
With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and thousands of pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information for B2B and B2G with our sister magazine Cyber Security Magazine for B2C. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry.  We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.  Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About A-LIGN  
A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, designated CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

Media Contacts
A-LIGN
Angelique Faul
angelique@silverjacket.net

CDM
April Palanca
marketing@cyberdefensemagazine.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-lign-wins-market-leader-in-compliance-and-editors-choice-in-smb-cybersecurity-during-rsa-conference-2021-301293004.html

SOURCE A-LIGN

﻿

Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss?

Bis ins Jahr 1934 lässt sich die Börsenweissheit «Sell in May and go away» zurückverfolgen. Was sie damals begründete und ob sie dem heute noch standhält, dazu gibt Alexander Berger, politischer Analyst bei Daubenthaler & Cie nähere Einblicke im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

Alexander Berger: Ist die alte Börsenweisheit: „Sell in May and go away“ noch zeitgemäss? | BX Swiss TV

