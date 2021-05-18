A-LIGN Wins "Market Leader in Compliance" and "Editor's Choice in SMB Cybersecurity" during RSA Conference 2021

TAMPA, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN , a leading security and compliance provider to 2,500 global clients, today announced it is an award winner in two categories from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: Market Leader in Compliance and Editor's Choice in SMB Cybersecurity.

"As a worldwide top issuer of SOC 2 reports, we've never seen compliance be more important to organizations than it is today, especially small and mid-sized businesses. These awards further validate A-LIGN's compelling value proposition and are a testament to our compliance and security solutions," stated Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "I'm so proud of what this team continues to accomplish year after year and look forward to more success in 2021 and beyond."

These awards mark the ninth year that Cyber Defense Magazine has honored global InfoSec innovators. The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH and certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

"We're thrilled to name A-LIGN a winner in two categories of our InfoSec Awards program. They won these awards not only because they deliver a new innovative approach to compliance and security, they are committed to delivering resources to help their customers - from SMBs to large enterprises - navigate the scope and complexity of their specific compliance needs," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

To learn more about this year's group of winners, please visit http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/ . And to learn more about A-LIGN, please visit https://a-lign.com/blog/ .

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, designated CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com .

