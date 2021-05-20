A Light, Summer Meal That's Indulgent and Satisfying

|
OPELOUSAS, La., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimp and pasta come together for this healthy and fresh meal that's full of flavor! This Shrimp & Broccolini Pasta in Creole Dill Sauce by Creole For The Soul is quick and easy to make, and sure to fill you up with flavors from Tony Chachere's® Original Creole Seasoning that you can enjoy this summer without the guilt or bloat.
SHRIMP & BROCCOLINI PASTA IN CREOLE DILL SAUCE
INGREDIENTS
2 Pounds Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tails On (Optional)
12 Ounces Brown Rice Spaghetti or Pasta of Your Choice
2 Cups Broccolini, Chopped
1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Butter
½ Cup Vegetable Broth
2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice
1 Cup Coconut Cream or Full-Fat Coconut Milk
¼ Cup Fresh Dill, Chopped
Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
Cayenne Pepper, to Taste
Italian Seasoning, to Taste
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 15 Minutes
Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Serves: 4-6
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
