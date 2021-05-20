SMI 11’041 -0.9%  SPI 14’226 -0.8%  Dow 33’896 -0.5%  DAX 15’114 -1.8%  Euro 1.1000 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’937 -1.7%  Gold 1’870 0.0%  Bitcoin 35’108 -9.0%  Dollar 0.9033 0.0%  Öl 66.7 -2.8% 
20.05.2021 03:25:00

A Light, Summer Meal That's Indulgent and Satisfying

OPELOUSAS, La., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimp and pasta come together for this healthy and fresh meal that's full of flavor! This Shrimp & Broccolini Pasta in Creole Dill Sauce by Creole For The Soul is quick and easy to make, and sure to fill you up with flavors from Tony Chachere's® Original Creole Seasoning that you can enjoy this summer without the guilt or bloat.

SHRIMP & BROCCOLINI PASTA IN CREOLE DILL SAUCE

INGREDIENTS
2 Pounds Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tails On (Optional)
12 Ounces Brown Rice Spaghetti or Pasta of Your Choice
2 Cups Broccolini, Chopped
1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Tablespoon Butter
½ Cup Vegetable Broth
2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice
1 Cup Coconut Cream or Full-Fat Coconut Milk
¼ Cup Fresh Dill, Chopped
Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
Cayenne Pepper, to Taste
Italian Seasoning, to Taste

PREPARATION
Prep Time:       15 Minutes
Cook Time:      25 Minutes
Serves:            4-6

  • Bring a pot of water to a boil and add pasta. Cook pasta to al dente, per package directions.
  • While pasta is cooking, heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
  • Season shrimp with Italian seasoning and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Add shrimp to hot skillet and cook for 2 minutes on each side and then remove from pan.
  • Add the broccolini to the pan and toss into pan drippings (add a little more olive oil if needed). Lower heat to medium, cover the pan with a lid, and cook broccolini for 3 minutes.
  • Remove broccolini from pan and pour in the vegetable broth, lemon juice, and coconut milk. Stir in cayenne pepper and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning.
  • Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for about 15 minutes, allowing the sauce to reduce and get a little thicker. Stir in dill and simmer for 5 more minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
  • Add the shrimp and broccolini back into the pan and let it heat through. Drain the pasta and add into the saucepan. Mix until noodles and sauce are well incorporated.
  • Add a serving to a pasta bowl and top with fresh dill. Enjoy!

    • About Tony Chachere's®
    Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-light-summer-meal-thats-indulgent-and-satisfying-301295558.html

    SOURCE Tony Chachere's

    ﻿

