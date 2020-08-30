30.08.2020 09:10:00

A Lifetime Of Compassion, Lani Stark Endowed With The Prestigious 'Rose Award'; During Covid-19 She has Gifted Those In Need With Free Mind Calming Meditation Techniques

MAUI, Hawaii, Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lani Stark Receives The Prestigious Maui Rose Award:

During the Covid Pandemic she has also gifted those in need with free stress and anxiety release meditation Techniques. She also organized getting food to those in need in her community.

The county of Maui remains indebted of Lani Stark for having organized one of their most successful life enriching events to date which brought together over 7000 people for an evening of positive change that continued to do so for years after. For that Lani Stark was presented with the prestigious Rose Award, along with letters from the governor of Hawaii and mayor of Maui commending her tireless & selfless charitable efforts.

"We have had the honor to witness the efforts of Lani Stark that produced the incredible positive impact generated from her humanitarian efforts that greatly enriched our community, culture, and people; we can't possibly thank her enough, she will be long remembered in the hearts of all." – S. Alvaro.

Besides many philanthropists, the contributing benefactors of the event included The Maui Arts & Cultural Center, The Bank of Hawaii, First Hawaiian Bank, Hawaiian & Aloha Airlines, A&B, the Maui Hotel Association, as well as all local media outlets.  In total the evening helped raise over a quarter of a million dollars for "First Night Maui" a drug and alcohol free New Years Celebration that brought families together and saved lives, along with an additional $150,000 in the form of pro bono services. The event spearheaded by Lani Stark was a true testament to the immeasurable positive impact that can be achieved when a community unites together. 

Lani Stark is also a recipient of Women's World Network (WIN) Humanitarian Award for having volunteered years of service for the rescue, betterment, and education of women, children, and families around the globe. Her selfless efforts for transforming society by helping the underprivileged in the spirit of humanity has created a lasting impact on thousands of individuals, families, communities, and organizations.  

Her genuine benevolence and philanthropy, combined with people-centric efforts and social consciousness is what the world can always use more of.

 

SOURCE Lani Stark

