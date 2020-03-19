A Hybrid Woman Saves the Lives of The Entire Paranormal Community in Author Sherrie Carbajal's New Book "The Strong Siren Type"

ROWLETT, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherrie Carbajal, a U.S. Army veteran and a stay-at-home-mother of six, has completed her debut novel "The Strong Siren Type": the riveting tale that brings readers into the life of Celeste Torelli.

"Celeste works her ass off to help anyone who lands on her table, but saving lives every day is nothing compared to what she is about to go through," Sherrie Carbajal entices readers in a teaser describing the plot of her book.

Published by Page Publishing, Sherrie Carbajal's work stems from the tradition of contemporary supernatural stories, involving magical beings living among humans. This dual citizenship becomes even harder for Celeste as she falls in love with a man—just as she finds herself embroiled with an organization whose sole purpose is the eradication of magical beings on Earth.

Readers who wish to be brought into this imaginative work's world can purchase "The Strong Siren Type" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

