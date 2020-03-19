19.03.2020 05:00:00

A Hybrid Woman Saves the Lives of The Entire Paranormal Community in Author Sherrie Carbajal's New Book "The Strong Siren Type"

ROWLETT, Texas, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sherrie Carbajal, a U.S. Army veteran and a stay-at-home-mother of six, has completed her debut novel "The Strong Siren Type": the riveting tale that brings readers into the life of Celeste Torelli.

"Celeste works her ass off to help anyone who lands on her table, but saving lives every day is nothing compared to what she is about to go through," Sherrie Carbajal entices readers in a teaser describing the plot of her book.

Published by Page Publishing, Sherrie Carbajal's work stems from the tradition of contemporary supernatural stories, involving magical beings living among humans. This dual citizenship becomes even harder for Celeste as she falls in love with a man—just as she finds herself embroiled with an organization whose sole purpose is the eradication of magical beings on Earth.

Readers who wish to be brought into this imaginative work's world can purchase "The Strong Siren Type" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

 

SOURCE Page Publishing

