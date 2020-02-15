A Healthy Heart Starts with a Healthy Mouth -- Oral-Care Probiotics by ProBiora Healthᵀᴹ Shown to be Effective in Maintaining Overall Health

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- February is National Heart Health Month and landmark research has established an "oral-systemic" link between the organisms that cause inflammatory gum disease (e.g., periodontitis) and systemic inflammatory disease (e.g., atherosclerosis). A line of oral-care probiotics, from Tampa-based ProBiora Healthᵀᴹ, offers new tools in the fight against common dental problems such as gum disease, cavities and bad breath.

"Oral-care probiotics focus on oral health and perform differently than traditional probiotics, which help improve gut health," says Chris Koski, CEO of ProBiora Health. "The mouth is the gateway to the body, and excellent oral health can significantly contribute to overall health. Oral-care probiotics are a simple way to keep the mouth healthy and clean. The active ingredients in the probiotics, 'good bacteria,' crowd out the 'bad bacteria', mitigating the formation of plaque, gum disease and cavities. In addition to improving oral health, the 'good bacteria' inherently whitens teeth and freshens breath."

Mouth-Body Connection Key, Say Scientists

According to a study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, patients with improved oral hygiene had a lower risk for atrial fibrillation (AF) and heart failure (HF) compared with those with poor oral hygiene.¹*

And the problem of poor oral health is widespread. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), by age 34, approximately 50 percent of people have experienced periodontal disease.² Additionally, poor oral health has been linked with other chronic diseases, like diabetes and heart disease.

According to Inside Dentistry Magazine, "a recent study revealed the pathways of specific bacteria from dental infections and showed how they can directly cause heart attacks and strokes. It concluded that it is necessary to classify periodontal disease as a contributory cause of atherosclerosis."³ The same data also suggests that as many as 50 percent of heart attacks may be triggered by an oral infection.⁴

Shift from Curative to Preventive Dentistry

The findings linking oral and systemic bacteria are helping to shift the paradigm of dentistry from curative to preventive. This approach can have life-changing benefits for patients, especially ones who have been identified as having potential risk for heart disease. Collaborative treatment efforts between the Heart Attack and Stroke Prevention Center (HASPC) of Central Ohio and Complete Health Dentistry of Columbus, two separate practices located in the same office in Worthington, Ohio, have shown positive results in preventing heart attacks.

The periodontal therapy protocol at the HASPC of Central Ohio is based on a philosophy of testing, treating, and repopulating called the DHEmethod, which was developed by Dental Hygiene Excellence.⁵ Saliva test results are used to determine a personalized treatment plan, which may include the use of oral-care probiotics.

How Oral-Care Probiotics Work

ProBiora Health offers an innovative line of consumer and professional oral-care probiotics that aid in the fight against common dental problems such as gum disease, cavities and bad breath. Each formula contains the proprietary ProBiora3® blend of three naturally occurring strains of beneficial bacteria, including Streptococcus oralis KJ3®, Streptococcus uberis KJ2® and Streptococcus rattus JH145®, which support overall oral health.

The science behind ProBiora Health is simple: Freeze-dried live microorganisms, known as "friendly" bacteria, are introduced to the mouth with the probiotic mint. As the mint probiotic strains dissolve in the mouth, the saliva hydrates the probiotics, which will seek out their natural habitat, immediately migrating to the mouth tissue, gums, gum pockets and tooth surfaces where they will "live" and compete with the pathogens. Dissolving a mint daily will increase the population of the positive bacteria, and will drive or crowd out the bad ones, improving overall oral health.

The complete ProBiora Health product line includes ProBioraPlus®, ProBioraXtra® and ProBiora Pro®, a professional-strength formula available through dental care professionals. The ProBiora Health family of products also includes ProBioraPet®, specially designed for dogs and cats. All ProBiora Health products may be purchased at http://www.ProBioraHealth.com or Amazon.

About ProBiora Health

Based in Tampa, FL, ProBiora Health is bringing the science of probiotics to oral care by developing and marketing a complete line of proprietary oral care probiotics that are specifically designed to enhance oral health for humans and pets. For more information, visit http://www.ProBioraHealth.com.

