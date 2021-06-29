SMI 12’042 0.3%  SPI 15’450 0.2%  Dow 34’311 0.1%  DAX 15’691 0.9%  Euro 1.0962 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’108 0.4%  Gold 1’761 -1.0%  Bitcoin 33’442 5.6%  Dollar 0.9214 0.2%  Öl 74.9 0.4% 
29.06.2021 21:19:00

A group of Quebec investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation announces the acquisition of Enjay Converters Ltd.

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - A group of investors led by Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") announces the acquisition of Enjay Converters Ltd ("Enjay")

CFC Logo (CNW Group/Champlain Financial Corp.)

Co-Founded in 1983 by Mr. Jay Cassidy and based in Cobourg, Ontario, Enjay produces unique, quality food-contact grade packaging products for the retail, supermarket, and food processor markets. Enjay's products are sold across North America.

Mr. Cassidy along with Enjay's other management shareholders will be staying on as both shareholders and managers to steer Enjay through its next phase of growth and development with the assistance of Champlain's resources and networks.

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain Financial Corporation, a Canadian private holding company based in Montreal, Quebec, operates a private diversified investment portfolio, currently with a series of investments throughout Canada and United States. Champlain's core focus is to serve as a value-added financial partner in providing equity capital and growth management expertise for small and middle-market companies that are eager to grow locally and abroad by providing them equity, funding and management expertise.  Champlain currently manages 8 food related platform investments, Enjay now becoming the 9th.

ABOUT ENJAY CONVERTERS

Co-Founded in 1983 by Jay Cassidy, Enjay has grown over the years into an industry leading player in its specific niche in the food-contact grade packaging sector.  Enjay manufactures and distributes cake boards, cake/party boxes, cupcake stands and liners, disposable piping bags and other related products destined to the in-store bakeries of major grocery retail chains, independent bakeries, food processors and other distributors catering to the food sector.   Approximately 70% of Enjay's products are manufactured in Canada with the rest sourced from Asia, the United States and Europe.

www.champlaincanada.com

www.enjay.com

ENJAY Logo (CNW Group/Champlain Financial Corp.)

SOURCE Champlain Financial Corp.

﻿

