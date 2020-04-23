A Global Response to COVID-19 Crisis: Live Tamarkoz® (Sufi Meditation) Sessions

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the COVID-19 crisis, free daily meditation and relaxation programs are offered to a global audience by M.T.O. Tamarkoz® Association. These Instagram Live sessions are conducted by the world's top Tamarkoz® instructors in English, Spanish, Hebrew, French, Farsi, German, Arabic and Italian. The purpose of these sessions is to provide stress management and assist in reducing anxiety during this historical time.

The Tamarkoz® method is rooted in the 1400-year-old practice of Sufi Meditation. It includes deep breathing, guided visualization, deep relaxation, heart concentration and Movazaneh® - slow meditative movements. Currently, Tamarkoz® classes are offered for units of academic credit to students at various universities including UC Berkeley and UC Davis.

A pilot study on effects of the Tamarkoz® method at Kaiser Permanente Hospital demonstrated statistically significant decline in depression amongst participants (Crumpler, 2005). Further, scientific research shows that this method significantly decreases perceived stress and heart rate, while significantly increases positive emotions. (Bahadorani, 2017). In addition, its techniques have been shown to enhance sleep, reduce pain, and increase creativity (Hoffart, 1999).

M.T.O. Tamarkoz® Association, which is affiliated with M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi® School of Islamic Sufism®, also has an application available on iOS and Android devices, called M.T.O. Tamarkoz® App. During these trying times, the app is offering free guided meditation exercises to help with overall balance, stress relief, better focus and sleep.

"We are excited to be a part of this important global response to the pain and stresses caused by the current ongoing crisis," says Tamarkoz® instructor Dr. Lynn Wilcox. One of the live session attendees, Ed Selbe, says "I am very grateful for these workshops that have helped me regain peace and balance during these uncertain days."

