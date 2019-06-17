A First Acquisition in Mexico For Premier Tech

RIVIÈRE-DU-LOUP, QC, June 17, 2019/CNW Telbec/ - Premier Tech is proud to announce the acquisition of the company IDTec Automatización, to be integrated in its Systems & Automation business. This first acquisition in Mexico will allow Premier Tech to offer an expanded local Client Solutions support for its Mexican and Latin American clients. Together, IDTec and Premier Tech aim to elevate its client experience for technical support, parts availability and preventive maintenance programs for Premier Tech product range.

Established in Mexico since 2000, IDTec Automatización is a leading integrator of robotic systems specialized in end-of-line applications and material handling solutions. Consistent with Premier Tech's desire to provide world-class after-sales service, the acquisition of this growing business will allow the company to keep-on deploying its Client Solutions offer worldwide.

Through this acquisition, IDTec – a Premier Tech company becomes the reference in high performance automated systems for Mexican and Latin American markets. Clients in the nutrition and consumer industries will gain access to a variety of robotic systems, including bottle handling, pick and place, sacks and bags handling, vacuum lifting and palletizing equipment.

"After positioning ourselves in Brazil back in 2015, it was essential to have a local presence in the second largest economy in Latin America, Mexico. Nearly sixty people, all with automation background and a dozen experienced field technicians and engineers, will bring their experience and know-how to the Premier Tech team. We will be in a better position to serve our large installed client base and deliver our client experience promise," said André Noreau, President of Premier Tech – Systems & Automation.

Making a difference, this is what we are all about at Premier Tech. One team driven by a shared passion to deliver solutions that will better the lives of people, businesses and communities. At Premier Tech, People and Technologies connect in lasting, transformative ways, giving life to products and services that help feed, protect and improve our world. We are committed to creating sustainable solutions that help bring beautiful gardens to life, increase crop yields, improve the efficiency of manufacturing facilities, treat and recycle water, and much more as we keep innovating.

For more than 95 years, Premier Tech has been growing internationally, driven by the collective power of its 4 500 team members in 27 countries. Backed by a quarter-century-long track record of solid growth, Premier Tech today records sales of nearly 900 million dollars.

