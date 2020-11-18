SMI 10’591 0.3%  SPI 13’118 0.2%  Dow 29’783 -0.6%  DAX 13’171 0.3%  Euro 1.0811 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’481 0.4%  Gold 1’877 -0.1%  Bitcoin 16’289 1.2%  Dollar 0.9118 0.0%  Öl 44.6 1.8% 

18.11.2020 15:00:00

A Distinguished U.S. University Medical Center Extends Vital Security Program Partnership

CynergisTek, (NYSE AMERICAN: CTEK), a leading cybersecurity firm helping more than 1,000 healthcare facilities navigate emerging security and privacy issues, today announced a nearly $1 million managed services contract extension of its strategic partnership with a leading university medical center which will fund crucial expanded services for the healthcare institution at a time when research organizations are in dire need of vital protection from cyber adversaries.

The expanded program includes CynergisTek’s new security validation service, which provides confirmation that processes, technology, and security controls are responding effectively to simulated attacks. By doing so, clients can develop and evaluate defensive strategies and demonstrate a solid ROI from their security investment when healthcare organizations everywhere are facing new obstacles and dynamic threats.

A recent CynergisTek report stated that organizations that have invested in security-focused resources show year-over-year improvement in their NIST CSF scores. Leveraging CynergisTek’s managed services program, allows organizations with the foundation to implement successful strategic plans and can continue enhancing their security and privacy programs while maintaining a predictable year over year budget.

"Clients who aim to expand their managed services to include security validation are not just evaluating their security posture, they are taking the steps to actually validate its effectiveness in production,” said Caleb Barlow, CEO and president of CynergisTek. "Moving from traditional ‘assessments’ to ‘security validation’ is not only innovative but it sets a new bar for other leading institutions to follow.”

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity firm dedicated to serving the information assurance needs of the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, and compliance goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been recognized by KLAS as a top performing firm in healthcare cybersecurity and was recognized as being the top Cybersecurity Consultants for Assessment, Audit, Strategy and Implementation in healthcare by Black Book Market Research.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the business of CynergisTek that can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "may” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties relating to product/service development, long and uncertain sales cycles, the ability to obtain or maintain patent or other proprietary intellectual property protection, market acceptance, future capital requirements, competition from other providers, the ability of our vendors to continue supplying the company with equipment, parts, supplies and services at comparable terms and prices and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. CynergisTek is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

