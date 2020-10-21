SMI 10’021 -1.2%  SPI 12’495 -1.5%  Dow 28’211 -0.4%  DAX 12’558 -1.4%  Euro 1.0740 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’181 -1.5%  Gold 1’925 0.9%  Dollar 0.9055 -0.2%  Öl 41.7 -2.5% 
A Difference-Making Disinfectant

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (Family Features) With a need to protect your home and family like never before amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it's exceedingly important to ensure your spaces are properly disinfected, which means bacteria and viruses are completely inactivated or destroyed.

Photo Courtesy of Pine-Sol

Consider these steps to disinfect surfaces with an option like Original Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner. The disinfectant received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency for kill claims against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, after third-party laboratory testing proved the disinfectant's efficacy against the virus when used as directed on hard, nonporous surfaces.

To learn more, visit pinesol.com/covid-19-resources.

Michael French
mfrench@familyfeatures.com 
1-888-824-3337
editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate
A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-difference-making-disinfectant-301157262.html

SOURCE Family Features Editorial Syndicate

