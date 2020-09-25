|
25.09.2020 06:48:00
A Decade of Impact: Enterprise Asia Confers Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards to 81 Recipients
SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 81 projects and business leaders across Asia were selected as recipients of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020 (AREA), which was an increase of 27% from last year. Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, this year's award ceremony was organized virtually due to the unprecedented global healthcare crisis. A diversity of industries and leading organizations from all over the region received the AREA, demonstrating a continued dedication to responsible business practices despite the pandemic.
Organized by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for responsible entrepreneurship in Asia, the AREA aims to recognize and honor Asian businesses and leaders for championing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. The award categories are Social Empowerment, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Green Leadership, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. Through the award ceremony, this unique opportunity has provided over 600 attendees to interconnect and celebrate virtually.
According to Richard Tsang, Enterprise Asia's newly elected president, "The pandemic has forced us to revisit our values and to focus on balancing economic, social and environmental progress as envisioned by the 2030 Agenda and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG). Leveraging this moment of crisis, it is important for us to turn the recovery into a real opportunity to do things right for the future."
Mr Tsang added, "To date, the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards has seen over 600 successful corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects being highlighted, with millions of communities uplifted and billions of lives touched and saved. The success of these efforts is perhaps best measured in the number of lives touched and saved, communities uplifted, tears of joy shed, and how the future of our children, and their children, are secured. There's really no better recognition for having contributed to making the world a better place, than the satisfaction of witnessing the difference one has made."
This year, over 200 submissions across 19 countries were received from organizations across Asia. AREA judges, led by Dr Eugen Chien, former Minister of Environment of the Republic of Taipei, sieved through the submission over a three-month judging period.
According to Dr Chien, "The panel of judges were impressed by the quality and diversity of submissions this year and had the challenging task of evaluating and determining this year's finalists. The winners are determined not just by their efforts and results, but also by such criteria as effective delineation, nexus to the community, identification of needs, measurability, effectiveness of implementation, ability to reach the target audience, impact, leadership involvement, institutionalization and continuity."
Dr Chien added, "I am happy that many of the participants this year have put in greater efforts in managing the continuation of their CSR projects. This result in projects that are more sustainable, of greater relevance to the target community, and create greater impact than ever before during this time of crisis."
Among the notable winning projects were "Colourful Dream" by NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd – commonly known as Nippon Paint, the initiative was conceptualized as Nippon Paint's CSR program which focuses on education and empowerment of youths and the communities across Asia; the project "Solid and Transparent Corporate Governance Mechanism" by E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd. is to pursue better corporate governance, the Company has a well-designed director election system, which is a fair and open process to ensure an effective management in aspects of board of directors, stakeholders' interests, and transparency and disclosure; Bangchak Corporation Plc's "Rak Pan Sook: A Circular Solution for Plastic Waste Issue" project is a public awareness and sustainability project supporting the recycling of used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and used lubricant containers and turning them into usable products.
The most coveted CSR event in the region - AREA 2020 are supported by official PR partner Two Way Public Relations, supporting organizations - Circular Economy Club, CSRone Taiwan, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation Malaysia, National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Innovation (N.I.E.L) Cambodia, Institute for Global Environmental Strategies (IGES) Japan, Taiwan Institute for Sustainable Energy and Vietnam Business Council for Sustainable Development.
Recipient List of the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2020
RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS LEADERSHIP
NAME
ORGANIZATION
COUNTRY/REGION
Chaiwat Kovavisarach
Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited
Thailand
Joseph Huang
E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd
Taiwan
Chadatip Chutrakul
Siam Piwat Company Limited
Thailand
SOCIAL EMPOWERMENT CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
WINNING CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
ADATA Technology Co., Ltd.
Innovating the Future
Taiwan
Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Berhad
Nuri Nutrisi
Malaysia
Bank SinoPac
Innovative Eco-Financial Services - New Type of
Taiwan
BDO Foundation
Financial Education Program for OFWs
The Philippines
Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd.
Return Heart to Home - Restoring Mother's Heart
Thailand
CTBC Foundation for Arts and
LOVE & ARTS for dreams initiative
Taiwan
Doi Kham Food Products Co., Ltd.
9 Tam Roy Doi Kham Charity Run 2018
Thailand
Indosat Ooredoo
IDCamp
Indonesia
IRPC Public Company Limited
Smile Farm: Sustainable Agriculture for
Thailand
King Power International Co., Ltd.
King Power Thai Power
Thailand
Masterlink Securities Corporation
Empower Youth! Invest in Your Future
Taiwan
NIPSEA Management Company Pte. Ltd.
Colourful Dream
Singapore
President Chain Store Corporation
7-ELEVEN "Bring Back Love" - Creating a
Taiwan
Provincial Electricity Authority
Scrap Woods for Wealth
Thailand
PT Badak NGL
Kampung Masdarling (Masyarakat Sadar
Indonesia
PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali
"Titar Pijar" MICRO HYDRO POWER PLANT
Indonesia
PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur
Empowered & Disability Friendly Village
Indonesia
REIJU Construction Co., Ltd.
Charity Express, Happiness Care
Taiwan
Rimbun Foundation
Rimbun Education Programme (REP)
Malaysia
SINBON Electronics Co., Ltd.
Shennong Project - Friends of the Earth
Taiwan
Smart Axiata Co., Ltd
Digital Literacy and Internet Safety Program
Cambodia
Swire Coca-Cola Taiwan &
Anti-Bullying Campaign
Taiwan
Taiwan Business Bank
Youngster First, Seniors Second, and Start-ups
Taiwan
Taiwan Depository & Clearing
Financial Literacy for Youth Courses – Upturning
Taiwan
Taiwan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Intergenerational Co-Creation for a Better
Taiwan
Taiwan Power Company
Lighting Up the Past and the Future at the
Taiwan
Taylor's Education Group
Program Keusahawanan (PK)
Malaysia
HEALTH PROMOTION CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
WINNING CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Baxter Healthcare Ltd.
Innovation X Healthcare = Empower ESRD
Taiwan
Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Leverage Positive Energy as the People's Brand
Taiwan
Lotus Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Affordable High Quality Generic Products For All
Taiwan
SinoPac Holdings
Enjoy Health and Embrace Wealth
Taiwan
Novaland Group
Drinkable Water for Schools (DWFS) Project
Vietnam
GREEN LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
WINNING CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Accenture Inc.
Efficient Operations through Innovation and
The Philippines
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
The Only Company in the Asian Semiconductor
Taiwan
E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
E.SUN's Green Finance Project
Taiwan
Far Eastern Department Stores
Three Green Actions to Build a Low-carbon and
Taiwan
First Commercial Bank
Green Building and Eco- Education Innovation
Taiwan
Fubon Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Promote the Environmental Sustainability Vision
Taiwan
Hsin Tung Yang
The 1st Certified Green Factory with
Taiwan
Lam Soon Singapore Pte. Ltd.
NooTrees Tree Planting Event
Singapore
Landsea Green Properties Co.,
Landsea's Green-technology Property
China
Linyuan Advanced Materials
Environmental Management and Circular
Taiwan
Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
Metropolitan Waterworks Authority's Watershed
Thailand
NanShan Life Insurance Co., Ltd.
Nan Shan Life Sustainable Fulfilment – Global
Taiwan
Noritake Lanka Porcelain (Pvt) Ltd.
"Save the Next Generation" through "Knuckles
Sri Lanka
Pacific SOGO Department Stores
New Era of Tableware
Taiwan
PT HM Sampoerna
Carbon & Water Management
Indonesia
PTT Exploration and Production
The Forest Restoration For Eco-Learning at Sri
Thailand
PTT Public Company Limited
Community Biogas System From Swine Farming
Thailand
Royal Cliff Hotels Group
Green Multiples @ Royal Cliff Project
Thailand
S Hotels and Resorts Public
Sustainable Hospitality with an Edutainment
Thailand
Siam Piwat Company Limited
Siam Piwat Eco Projects
Thailand
SinoPac Holdings
SinoPac Life, Million Green Actions
Taiwan
Sinyi Realty Inc.
Green Real Estate Company Provides a
Taiwan
Sisaran Group Co., Ltd
Bang Saray Development Programme (B.D.P)
Thailand
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
WINNING CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Strengthening Sustainability Governance for "Our
Hong Kong
E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
Solid and Transparent Corporate Governance
Taiwan
Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
Doing Good With Good Governance Heart
Thailand
PT HM Sampoerna
Ethic & Compliance
Indonesia
Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd.
High-Quality Enterprise Management Promotes
China
INVESTMENT IN PEOPLE CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
WINNING CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Bank SinoPac
SinoPac Corporate University Ready Go!
Taiwan
CPC Corporation, Taiwan
Human Resource Development
Taiwan
E.SUN Financial Holding Co., Ltd.
E.SUN Life－We Care When it Matters
Taiwan
Far Eastern Big City Shopping
Big Development x Big Health x Big Impact -
Taiwan
Kulara Water Co., Ltd.
Growing Together
Cambodia
Metropolitan Electricity Authority
Lively Workplace, Better Service
Thailand
Pacific SOGO Department Stores
Ensuring the well-being of employees and the
Taiwan
Piaggio Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Spotless Reputation Strategy
Vietnam
PricewaterhouseCoopers Taiwan
New world. New skills. Upskilling for the digital
Taiwan
Sinyi Realty Inc.
Flexible Benefits - SinFu Coin
Taiwan
Thai Life Insurance Public
ThaiLife - Opportunity for Better Life
Thailand
PT Aplikanusa Lintasarta
Creativity Application Development Competition
Indonesia
CIRCULAR ECONOMY LEADERSHIP CATEGORY
ORGANIZATION
WINNING CSR PROGRAM
COUNTRY/REGION
Asia Cement Corporation
Promote Circular Economy, Reduce Resource
Taiwan
Bangchak Corporation Public
Rak Pan Sook: A Circular Solution for Plastic
Thailand
CPC Corporation, Taiwan
Recycling of Cold Drainage (Diamond Water)
Taiwan
Rentwise Sdn Bhd
Sustainable Computing for a Sustainable Planet
Malaysia
Taiwan Power Company
Transitioning towards a Circular Power Business
Taiwan
Chung Hwa Pulp Corporation
Maximize Resource Sustainability
Taiwan
Media Contact
Ms Nerissa Ng
Enterprise Asia
(60) 3 7803 0312
n.ng@enterpriseasia.org
About Enterprise Asia
Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.
About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)
The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes and honors Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership and Responsible Business Leadership. For more information, visit: https://enterpriseasia.org/area/.
SOURCE Enterprise Asia
