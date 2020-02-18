+++ Handeln Sie Hebelprodukte von BNP Paribas ab sofort bereits ab CHF 9.00 über Swiss Dots! +++ -w-
18.02.2020 01:40:00

A Chance to Learn From the Best: Charleston Real Estate School Enrolls 200th Student

CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The requirements to enroll in Charleston Real Estate School are as follows:
You must be at least 18 years of age
You must be a legal resident of the United States
You must possess a high school diploma or a GED
You must pass a criminal background check

Charleston Real Estate School offers classes every month and allows new enrollments at any time. Prospective real estate agents can choose between an in-person course where classes are held in Summerville or a convenient online course accessible anywhere in the state. Charleston Real Estate School is the only real estate licensing school serving the Summerville area and allows an opportunity for students to complete in as little as 2 weeks with competitive pricing.

A South Carolina real estate license allows an individual to list, sell or manage any type of real estate. This includes residential, vacation/resort properties, commercial or industrial. Once an individual is licensed they can work anywhere within the state of South Carolina. The new agents are given the opportunity to network with Jeff Cook Real Estate agents when they come into the class to speak to the students about the local real estate market.

About Charleston Real Estate School
As the leading real estate school in the Summerville area, Charleston Real Estate School offers custom paths for each student to find their way to a successful career in real estate. Throughout their licensing course, students are given the opportunity to network with agents of the fastest-growing brokerage in the state. To learn more and enroll visit https://charlestonrealestateschool.com/.

 

SOURCE Charleston Real Estate School

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

17.02.20
Weitere Stimmungsaufhellung an Rohstoffmärkten
17.02.20
Die Rekordjagd geht weiter
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Vontobel: Eine Symbiose der Extraklasse?
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
17.02.20
SMI bleibt im Rally-Modus
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk anfangs skeptisch gegenüber Cybertruck
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?
Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google: Das haben den Billionenkonzerne gemein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Die US-Börsen blieben am Montag feiertagsbedingt geschlossen. Der heimische Markt verzeichnete am Montag Zuwächse - die wichtigsten Indizes erreichten zwischenzeitlich neue Höchststände. Der DAX zeigte sich etwas fester. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;