11.04.2020 03:56:00

A Bittersweet Farewell: Stan's Donuts Closes After 55 Years of Business in LA's Westwood Village

CENTURY CITY, Calif., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with a deep sense of nostalgia and appreciation for nearly six decades of service that Pegasus Asset Management ("Pegasus") announces the closing of Stan's Donuts ("Stan's") in Westwood Village, Los Angeles. For the past 55 years, Stan's has been an icon for countless Angelenos and generations of UCLA students.

The former location of Stan's Donuts at 10948 Weyburn Ave in Los Angeles, California.

Operating from the premier corner of Weyburn & Broxton, Stan's Donuts' legacy centered around its old-fashioned, family-style approach toward serving classic, delicious donuts. The building which Stan's occupies shares the iconic intersection with the Fox Village and Bruin Theatres, which have borne witness to decades of Hollywood movie making and countless red carpet premiere memories in Westwood Village.

"While Pegasus has only been managing the property for a short period of time, I have gotten to know Stan personally, and I am sad to be losing him and his company as a tenant," remarked Seth Bell, Managing Director at Pegasus Asset Management. "From my discussions with Stan, he has been operating this business out of his genuine love for the community, and we wish him the absolute best in his retirement. Los Angeles has always been a city of change, as exemplified by last week's announcement by Nate 'n Al's in Beverly Hills, which is permanently closing after being in business since 1945," Bell continued. "While these two stories aren't directly connected, they both have similar DNA and will be sorely missed by local residents."

ABOUT PEGASUS: Pegasus is a Los Angeles-based full-service real estate investment advisory firm that provides a wide range of brokerage, asset management, and mortgage services to owners of commercial real estate. For more information about Pegasus, please visit www.pegasusam.com. For media inquiries, please contact Seth Bell at (310) 961-2002 or sbell@pegasusam.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-bittersweet-farewell-stans-donuts-closes-after-55-years-of-business-in-las-westwood-village-301039026.html

SOURCE Pegasus Investments

