A Better Today Recovery Services Now In Network with Blue Cross Blue Shield

PHOENIX, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A Better Today Recovery Services (ABTRS), a premier Arizona treatment center that offers a full continuum of care for addiction treatment, is excited to announce an established in-network contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield. Charles Anderson, the CEO of ABTRS said in a statement, "Being in-network with Blue Cross will give us the ability to help more people who are struggling with the disease of addiction." Blue Cross Blue Shield is one of the most widely utilized insurance companies, and they are estimated to cover over 106 million Americans.

Going in-network with Blue Cross will help ABTRS further accomplish their mission of saving lives and healing families, making quality treatment more accessible to those who carry Blue Cross Blue Shield plans. Those who may not have been able to afford quality treatment will be able to do so at a more affordable cost.

ABTRS has provided treatment for 4000+ individuals since they opened their doors over 10 years ago. Their addiction treatment is tailored to fit the unique needs and histories of each individual. To continue to fulfill their mission, they are considering going in-network with more health insurance companies in the future.

Specializing in addiction and co-occurring disorders, ABTRS meets those struggling where they are at, and helps them find to long-term recovery.

Their Services include:

  • Addiction Intervention Services
  • Drug and Alcohol Detox
  • Inpatient Addiction Treatment
  • Outpatient Addiction Treatment
  • Long-term Independent Living Program
  • Alumni Program for all ABTRS graduates

ABTRS continues to look into services they can offer to further assist those who are struggling with addiction. As of this past year, they have begun to truly provide a full continuum of care related to addiction treatment. ABTRS became a licensed detox facility and has expanded their addiction intervention services. The Phoenix-based treatment center also launched an independent living program where qualified patients can live for up to a year after they graduate treatment.

While addiction treatment centers face challenges when it comes to building trust with health insurance companies, ABTRS has proven their commitment to do the right thing by the patients they serve.

Since ABTRS opened their doors, they have met the rigorous standards of the Joint Commission, earning their Gold Seal of Approval as a quality Behavioral Health treatment center.

The primary mission of ABTRS is to provide high quality addiction treatment. Their top priority has always been and will always be to serve the best interest of both the individuals and their families.

Moving forward, ABTRS will continue to do all they can to make a positive impact on those who are struggling with the disease of addiction. Going in-network with Blue Cross Blue Shield is just one more step in the right direction for ABTRS to accomplish their mission.

 

SOURCE A Better Today Recovery Services

