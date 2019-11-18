+++ deriBX - Der neue und innovative Handelsplatz der BX Swiss. Mehr erfahren! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.11.2019 08:30:00

A 360° Protection Offer of Major Events and Sensitive Sites Presented by Bertin, Exensor and Cnim Air Space at Milipol Paris 2019

Leading players in the Defense and Security sector in France & abroad, Bertin Technologies, Exensor, Bertin IT and CNIM Air Space (CNIM Group companies) will be exhibiting at the GICAT Pavilion to present their complementary operational solutions dedicated to the protection of people and the surveillance of the interests of States and communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191117005033/en/

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50822307 59.00 % 9.20 %
Companie Financière Richemont SA / Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 50549038 69.00 % 9.00 %
Amazon / Apple / Microsoft 50549037 59.00 % 9.00 %

A 360° protection offer of major events and sensitive sites presented by Bertin, Exensor and Cnim Air Space at Milipol Paris 2019. (Graphic: Bertin)

A 360° protection offer of major events and sensitive sites presented by Bertin, Exensor and Cnim Air Space at Milipol Paris 2019. (Graphic: Bertin)

This event will be the opportunity to highlight our news:

- New contract: Exensor & Siltec announce the signature of a major contract with the Polish Ministry of Defense to supply 116 Unattended Ground Sensor (UGS) systems

- CNIM Air Space, formerly Airstar Aerospace, joined the CNIM Group in March 2019. Thanks to its experience gained in projects designed for the benefit of major actors in defense, security and space, CNIM Air Space now offers a complete range of tethered aerostats dedicated to surveillance and communication missions.

- Bertin Technologies offers a comprehensive range of surveillance solutions, both through the provision of proprietary solutions for CBRN threats detection and complex optronic systems. In 2017, the group acquired Exensor, a world leader in the supply of sensors and networks for the protection of sensitive areas.

- Bertin IT completes this offer of 360° Protection of Forces and States, with reliable and efficient cyber intelligence and cybersecurity solutions.

Meet our teams at Milipol, November 19-22, Hall 5 - Booth G179 (under GICAT Pavilion).

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediterranee SA CNIM mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Constructions Navales et Industrielles de la Mediterranee SA CNIM mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

06:56
Daily Markets: SMI – Die Ruhe vor dem Sturm? / Paypal – Zahltag für die Verkäufer?
15.11.19
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.11.19
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
15.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
15.11.19
SMI fester erwartet
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktienmärkte im Rally-Modus: Studie ermittelt die Gründe für die neuen Rekordstände
Saudi Aramco-IPO: Aramco will bei Börsengang rund 24 Milliarden Dollar erlösen
Libra-Konkurrent: Neue Details zu Chinas staatlicher Kryptowährung
Compare the Best DSLR Camera Black Friday Deals (2019): Early Canon EOS & Nikon D Series Digital-SLR Deals Compared by Deal Stripe
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
So bewegen sich Kryptowährungen wie Bitcoin, IOAT, Monero, Ripple & Co. am Sonntag
Vor Aramco-IPO: Das sollten Anleger wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Warum der Euro zu Franken und Dollar steigt
KW 46: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI vorbörslich stabil -- DAX wenig verändert erwartet -- Asiens Börsen im Plus
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Kurse vor dem Handelsstart kaum bewegt. In Fernost greifen Anleger am Montag zu.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB