A $7M investment in Ste-Adèle for the establishment of a Civil Engineering Campus by Équipe Laurence

A future small Silicon Valley of civil engineering

STE-ADÈLE, QC, July 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - With an initial investment of more than $7 million, the civil engineering firm Équipe Laurence will establish its new head office in Ste-Adèle, at 135 Sainte-Adèle Blvd., just off exit 64 of the Laurentian Autoroute: a complex that has the ambition of becoming a real inspiring Civil Engineering Campus.

This was announced today by Alexandre Latour, President and CEO accompanied by the mayor of Sainte-Adèle, Nadine Brière and André Genest, Prefect of the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut, in front of a select group of guests.

The Campus will take shape in a first step with the construction of two distinct buildings that will offer employees of Équipe Laurence a living and working space in direct link with nature, facilitating at the same time the realization of research and development projects in civil engineering.

"Without being presumptuous, we cultivate the vision and the will to make this brand new campus a professional crossroads capable of contributing to the influence of civil engineering throughout the Quebec economy," said Alexandre Latour, President and Chief Executive Officer, noting that Équipe Laurence, which combines the enthusiasm of youth with the strength of experience, intends to become the new reference in the field.

"We are proud to welcome this important investment and this unique project that will capitalize on a host of eco-responsible concepts related to sustainable development," said Nadine Brière, Mayor of Ste-Adèle. The buildings will be heated and air-conditioned, inspired by the principles of geothermal energy, using the energy produced by the retention ponds and aerated ponds of the municipal wastewater treatment plant. As for the Prefect of the MRC des Pays-d'en-Haut, Mr. André Genest, he stated that he was comforted by the fact that the development of such a campus in the very heart of the MRC would contribute to the development not only of Ste-Adèle, but of the entire MRC territory, by developing a renewed professional and commercial identity for the Pays-d'en-Haut.

In addition to the presence of permeable and honeycombed paving stones throughout the site, all the advanced technologies will be put to use in terms of rainwater treatment, which will be ensured by a brand new process designed by the engineers of the Équipe Laurence civil engineering campus (patent pending), sanitary sewer management, and roof water recovery for both toilet management and irrigation purposes. All innovations will also be monitored for live tracking, and, the data will be visible in real time from the waiting room of the main building.

"In addition to being an inspiration in terms of sustainable development and energy efficiency, the Équipe Laurence Civil Engineering Campus will be a center of attraction for a pool of young talent who, today, capitalize on a work ecosystem that offers an exceptional work-nature balance, not to mention the opportunity to experience harmony between work and family in the middle of nature," continued Mr. Latour. On the borders of two waterways, the site, dotted with woods and greenery, will offer employees connected outdoor workstations and walking paths for occasional relaxation.

He concluded by saying that he was convinced that the Équipe Laurence Civil Engineering Campus will grow over the years by offering the capacity to host other peripheral specialized professional services companies on its site; this one offers the capacity with its 1 million square feet.

SOURCE Équipe Laurence