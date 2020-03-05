A+ World Academy Offers Students a Learning Experience Unlike Any Other by Sailing Around the Atlantic

NEW YORK, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A+ World Academy is challenging the status quo, offering high school students in grades 11-12 a one-of-kind learning experience sailing across the Atlantic Ocean. Students follow a rigorous academic program where they can earn advanced placement (AP) credits while learning real-world skills in a non-traditional environment. For 10 months, leadership, collaboration, time management, task prioritization, and critical thinking in an unfamiliar environment are an integral part of daily life, helping students to develop the skills necessary to become effective global leaders.

"The school provides an experiential learning environment where students experiment, ask questions, learn to exercise grit, learn to become resourceful, take risks and develop presence. Most importantly, they learn to take risks, learn to fail and persevere while solving real-world issues that are incorporated into their course work," says Rosaline R., parent of a former student at A+ World Academy.

The Sorlandet, the Norwegian tall ship that students will reside on for 10 months, has a rich history rooted in education. She was built without the modern technologies present in 1927 so that trainees could be trained on a more difficult ship then graduate to work on much easier ships. The school espouses the same philosophy to this day, creating a challenging, yet rewarding, environment. Students learn the true meaning of responsibility, respect, trust, and partnership through activities such as ship cleaning, maintenance, sail maneuvering, helming, lookout, galley, and safety rounds.

Students will sail across the Atlantic and stop at over 15 ports in cities in Norway, France, Spain, Italy, Brazil, Barbados, Jamaica, Portugal, and the Netherlands. Students are engaged in the most culturally and historically relevant aspects of each city through excursions and field experiences, opening their eyes to things they've only ever imagined. Students also receive recreational 'shore leave' to explore each city with their fellow students, providing a truly amazing way to discover people, places, and cultures while completing a year of high school. Safety is of utmost concern; routes are planned well in advance for optimal sailing conditions, academic interest, cultural diversity and safe exploration.

"Whether they are cleaning the beaches at Cabo Verde with local students, climbing the volcano at Tenerife, studying the urban water crisis at Cape Town or diving with the whale sharks at St. Helena, A+ students are learning to independently and responsibly understand and respond to social, ethical, political and environmental challenges. They are growing to be true global citizens," adds Rosaline.

