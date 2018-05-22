<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 13:36:00

Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May:

19th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference
Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. PT
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Santa Monica, California
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 3:20 p.m. ET
The Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/zixi/

Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo
Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET
Park Avenue Convene, New York, New York
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

Nachrichten zu Zix CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zix CorpShsmehr Analysen

27.02.18 Zix In-line Imperial Capital
16.11.17 Zix Buy Dougherty & Company LLC
13.06.17 Zix In-line Imperial Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:36
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:42
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zix CorpShs 5.35 -0.09% Zix CorpShs

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
EVOTEC und Celgene arbeiten zusammen - EVOTEC-Aktie schiesst hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus
Am Dienstag präsentiert sich der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB