22.05.2018 13:36:00
Zix Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule
Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during May:
19th
Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference
Thursday, May 24, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. PT
Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel, Santa Monica, California
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Cowen
and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 3:20 p.m. ET
The Lotte New York Palace, New York, New York
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen47/zixi/
Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Technology Expo
Thursday, May 31, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET
Park Avenue Convene, New York, New York
Executive: Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam
To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix’s investor relations team at 949-574-3860.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180522005340/en/
