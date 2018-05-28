ZetaDisplay’s rights issue (”the Rights Issue”) is fully guaranteed

ZetaDisplay ABs (publ) (”ZetaDisplay” or ”the Company”) Board of Directors has received subscription commitments and entered underwriting agreements with a number of existing shareholders, including members in the Board of Directors and the management team, for a total amount of SEK 74,5 million, corresponding to 100 percent of the Rights Issue

In connection with the Rights Issue, ZetaDisplay has received subscription commitments from a number of existing shareholders, including members in the Board of Directors and the management team. Total subscription commitments amount to SEK 38,4 million, corresponding to about 52 percent of the Rights Issue. In addition, the Company has entered into underwriting agreements with a number of existing shareholders, including members in the Board of Directors, amounting to SEK 36,1 million, corresponding to about 48 percent of the Rights Issue. Hence, the Rights Issue is secured up to SEK 74,5 million through subscription and underwriting commitments, corresponding to 100 percent of the Rights Issue

For more information, please contact:

CEO Leif Liljebrunn

Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52

E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com

The information in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication through Leif Liljebrunn on 28 May 2018 at 1.10 PM.

About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of solutions for digital shop development helping companies in the retail chain and service industry become more competitive through innovative services and products which narrow the gap between the digital and physical. ZetaDisplay is in a strong growth phase and intends to establish itself globally over the next few years. Its headquarters are located in Sweden with sales offices in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since 2017, ZetaDisplay’s shares have been traded on Nasdaq’s main market under the ticker name ZETA. You can follow ZetaDisplay on Twitter at https://twitter.com/zetadisplaypubl and you can read more about the company on its website at http://zetadisplay.com/.

