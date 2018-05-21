<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2018 09:07:11

ZetaDisplay: Has signed an agreement with ATG for the delivery of Digital Signage to all its stores in Sweden worth SEK 100 million

ZetaDisplay has signed an agreement with Aktiebolaget Trav och Galopp (ATG) for the delivery of its Digital Media Platform for Digital Signage to all ATG's representatives in Sweden.

ATG has the task of securing the long-term development of trot and gallop sport by offering gaming responsibly. The assignment is formulated by its owner; trot and racing sports and the state, which regulates its activities.

ATG supplies its products via more than 2.000 stores, 37 trot and racecourses around Sweden and through their digital platforms.

Estimated value of the agreement is SEK 100 million during the 5-year contract period, of which SEK 80 million is expected to be invoiced during 2018.

"It is very gratifying that we have signed this extensive agreement with ATG in great competition. We see it as a receipt for our offer, where we deliver a future-proof digital media platform for Digital Signage that lies in the absolute technical front. But we also see it as a result of our investment in our Swedish operations where we gathered together and developed our organization with a new Stockholm office, says CEO Leif Liljebrunn."

”We at ATG look forward to working closely with ZetaDisplay to develop the digital areas and continue delivering the most engaging gaming experience for our customers in our 2.000 stores. ATG has recently made a thorough procurement where we have now selected ZetaDisplay as it is the supplier who met all our requirements, says Johan Korssell, Head of Retail at ATG.”

ZetaDisplay is a leading provider of Digital Signage to major retail and service chains. The company has approximately 130 employees and sales offices in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands.

For further information, please contact:

CEO Leif Liljebrunn
Telephone: +46 70 845 80 52
E-mail: leif.liljebrunn@zetadisplay.com

The information contained in this press release is the type of information which ZetaDisplay is obligated to publish according to the Market Abuse Regulation. The information was caused to be published by Leif Liljebrunn on 21 May 2018 at 8.50 AM.

About ZetaDisplay
ZetaDisplay (publ) is a leading provider of digitization solutions for the retail and service industry. The company helps retail and service companies become more competitive by providing innovative services and products closing the gap between digital and physical. ZetaDisplay is in a strong growth phase and intends to establish itself globally during the forthcoming years. The company’s headquarter is located in Sweden, with sales offices in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since December 2017, the share has been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market ("ZETA”). Follow the company on Twitter https://twitter.com/zetadisplaypubl. Website: http://zetadisplay.com/.

 

Attachment

Nachrichten zu ZetaDisplay ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ZetaDisplay ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
18.05.18
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ZetaDisplay AB 23.30 20.73% ZetaDisplay AB

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Deshalb erholt sich der Eurokurs nur vorübergehend
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Unbeständiges Börsenwetter: Mit diesen Aktien winken trotzdem Gewinne

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB