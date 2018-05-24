<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
24.05.2018 19:00:00

Zendesk to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced its participation in two upcoming conferences.

  • Marc Cabi, Vice President of Strategy and Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Cowen and Company Technology, Media & Telecom Conference at Lotte New York Palace hotel in New York, New York on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 2:10 p.m., Eastern Time.
  • Tom Keiser, Chief Operating Officer, and Marc Cabi, Vice President of Strategy and Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference at The Ritz-Carlton hotel in San Francisco, California on Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Zendesk’s presentation is scheduled for 3:05 p.m., Pacific Time.

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible by visiting Zendesk’s investor website at investor.zendesk.com. An archived version will be available for six months.

About Zendesk:

The best customer experiences are built with Zendesk. Zendesk’s powerful and flexible customer service and engagement platform scales to meet the needs of any business, from startups and small businesses to growth companies and enterprises. Zendesk serves businesses across a multitude of industries, with more than 125,000 paid customer accounts offering service and support in more than 30 languages. Headquartered in San Francisco, Zendesk operates worldwide with 15 offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America. Learn more at www.zendesk.com.

Source: Zendesk, Inc.

Nachrichten zu Zendesk Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Zendesk Incmehr Analysen

18.05.18 Zendesk Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.02.18 Zendesk Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.11.17 Zendesk Neutral UBS AG
08.03.17 Zendesk Buy Rosenblatt
19.07.16 Zendesk Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:57
Vontobel: derimail - Hohe Versicherungsprämien? Mit unserem BRC auf internationale Versicherer verdienen SIE.
09:34
US-Indizes drehen ins Plus
09:23
SMI geht in die Knie
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Zendesk Inc 55.05 0.05% Zendesk Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
US-Milliardär Ron Baron: Wir werden das Zwanzigfache unseres Geldes mit Tesla verdienen
Darum klettert der Franken zum Euro auf ein Zwei-Monats-Hoch
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
SMI und DAX schliessen tiefrot
Mit diesen heimischen Aktien profitieren Anleger vom schwächeren Franken
Envion AG: Die Einnahmen aus dem Hundert-Millionen-Dollar-ICO sind verschwunden

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump löst Kursrutsch aus: SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX geht mit deutlichen Verlusten aus dem Handel
Entgegen dem europäischen Trend konnte der heimische Aktienmarkt am Donnerstag zwischenzeitlich Gewinne verbuchen. Zum Handelsende ging es jedoch auch in Zürich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB