Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock. The quarterly dividend will be distributed June 8, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2018.

Yum! Brands, Inc., based in Louisville, Kentucky, has over 45,000 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories and is one of the Aon Hewitt Top Companies for Leaders in North America. In 2018, Yum! Brands was recognized as part of the inaugural Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. In 2017, YUM! Brands was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index and ranked among the top 100 Best Corporate Citizens by Corporate Responsibility Magazine. The company’s restaurant brands - KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell - are global leaders of the chicken, pizza and Mexican-style food categories. Worldwide, the Yum! Brands system opens over seven new restaurants per day on average, making it a leader in global retail development.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180425006388/en/