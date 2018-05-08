Yara approves dividend and elects Board members in line with Nomination Committee proposal

Oslo, 8 May 2018: The Yara International ASA Annual General Meeting today approved a dividend of NOK 6.50 per share and elected Board and Nomination Committee members in line with the Nomination Committee's proposal. The new Board elected Geir Isaksen as its chair and Maria Moræus Hanssen as vice chair. All agenda items were approved in line with the proposals included in the Annual General Meeting notice.



The dividend of NOK 6.50 per share will be paid on 23 May 2018 to shareholders as of 8 May 2018, and the Yara share will be traded ex-dividend from 9 May 2018. American Depository Receipts (ADRs) will also be traded ex-dividend from 9 May 2018, with a dividend payment date of 31 May 2018.



Maria Moræus Hanssen, Geir Isaksen, Hilde Bakken and John Thuestad were re-elected as Board members and Trond Berger was elected as new Board member, all for a period of two years.



The Annual General Meeting approved a new Power of attorney to the Board regarding acquisition of own shares. The Board is thereby given authorization to acquire up to 5 percent of Yara's shares before the next Annual General Meeting. Yara has renewed its agreement with the Norwegian State according to which the State's shares will be redeemed on a pro-rata basis to ensure that the State's ownership is unchanged in the event repurchased shares are cancelled.



The full minutes of the Annual General Meeting are available on Yara's website:



https://www.yara.com/investor-relations/reports-presentations-2018/





Contact



Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Telephone: (+47) 24 15 72 95

Cellular: (+47) 48 07 53 56

E-mail: thor.giaver@yara.com





About Yara



In collaboration with customers and partners, Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill its vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected.



Our crop nutrition solutions and precision farming offerings allow farmers to increase yields and improve product quality while reducing environmental impact. Our environmental and industrial solutions improve air quality and reduce emissions, and are key ingredients in the production of a wide range of products. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.



Founded in 1905 to solve emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with more than 16,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2017, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.4 billion.



www.yara.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Yara International ASA via Globenewswire

