18.05.2018 21:25:00

Xylem Inc. to present at the Electrical Products Group 2018 Annual Spring Conference

Xylem Inc. (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, announced today that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Decker, will present at the EPG 2018 Spring Conference at The Resort at Longboat Key Club in Longboat Key, Florida on Monday, May 21st, from 10:00am – 10:40am.

Mr. Decker’s presentation will be webcast live on Xylem’s Investor Relations website at Investors Events | Xylem US. The webcast will also be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. You can access this webcast by the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/epg2018/xyl/.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

