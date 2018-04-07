07.04.2018 17:38:00

Xueersi Online School releases "Dual-Teacher" product, offering more English speaking time than one-on-one teaching

BEIJING, April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31st, Xueersi Online School, a subsidiary of TAL Education Group, launched Amazing English, its newest service of online English learning products.

Zhou Nan, director of English products department at Xueersi Online School, launches the new online English learning class Amazing English.

The latest product features small classrooms of about 25 students to be tutored online three-times a week with the help of one Chinese teacher and two foreign teachers.

The Chinese teacher will help students learn the basics which include vocabulary, grammar comprehension, and writing. Meanwhile, our two foreign teacher's aide students in their oral English based on different scenarios.

Notably, the company has also featured an "AI teacher" for each student. Advanced AI technology is used to not only help students practice their English, but also provides real-time feedback and an assessment to help them improve.

"Technologies have been integrated into nearly every step of our learning process, which makes tutoring personalized, enables studying based on data, and allows progress made visible to both students and teachers," said Zhou Nan, head of Xueersi Online School's English products.

Students can role plays with their "AI teachers" and the AI-enabled system will determine a grade automatically for students' pronunciation and intonation, which helps students learn better.

According to Zhou's research team, students can speak English for an average of eight minutes during a 30-minute class using their new products. This has shown to be much longer than one-on-one classes offering similar kinds of services in the current Chinese market.

Xueersi Online School is among the first to develop online education for primary and secondary school students. Its courses cover most subjects taken during primary, secondary, and high school. Currently, it delivers online live-courses for more than 7 million students.

Zhang GuoHui, technical director of Xueersi online School, introduces new AI technology.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xueersi-online-school-releases-dual-teacher-product-offering-more-english-speaking-time-than-one-on-one-teaching-300626008.html

SOURCE TAL Education Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Bleiben Sie "In Style" - mit unserem BRC auf Hugo Boss, Kering und Adidas
06.04.18
Droht dem SMI heute neues Ungemach?
05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Nahost und Afrika zieht an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Verluste an der Wall Street - Trump drückt auf Stimmung
Wall-Street-Analyst: Der Bitcoin eignet sich vor allem als langfristige Anlage
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Experte: Die Korrektur bei Tech-Werten geht noch lange weiter
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Moody's prüft Hochstufung für UBS-Ratings, Ausblick für Credit Suisse weiter stabil
Credit Suisse und UBS zahlten 25 Mrd CHF für Altlasten aus der Finanzkrise
Anscheinend neue Runde im Kampf zwischen Nestlé und Agecore
Darum rutscht der Euro zu Dollar und Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB