15.05.2018 14:00:00

Xerox Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) today was named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 19th annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the 10th consecutive year. The list recognizes the standout environmental, social and governance performance of public companies across the United States.

"Being named as one of the Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s Top 100 corporate citizens represents the initiatives of 35,000 Xerox employees around the world who build on our corporate legacy of sustainability with their innovative thinking and ingenuity,” said Wendi Latko, vice president, Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability.

The rankings are based on 260 data points taken from publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance and philanthropy. The list ranks the Russell 1000 Index, which is a list of the 1,000 largest companies in the U.S. equity market.

"The 100 Best ranking demonstrates that a company is dedicating resources towards its corporate responsibility and sustainability efforts,” said Jen Boynton, editor, Corporate Responsibility Magazine. "Public disclosure allows its stakeholders to gain greater insights into a company’s business practices.”

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation is a technology leader that innovates the way the world communicates, connects and works. We understand what’s at the heart of sharing information – and all of the forms it can take. We embrace the integration of paper and digital, the increasing requirement for mobility, and the need for seamless integration between work and personal worlds. Every day, our innovative print technologies and intelligent work solutions help people communicate and work better. Discover more at https://www.xerox.com/ and follow us on Twitter at @Xerox.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit https://www.news.xerox.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/xerox, http://connect.blogs.xerox.com, http://www.facebook.com/XeroxCorp, https://www.instagram.com/xerox, http://www.linkedin.com/company/xerox, http://www.youtube.com/XeroxCorp.

Xerox® and Xerox and Design® are trademarks of Xerox in the United States and/or other countries.

31.01.18 Xerox Hold Standpoint Research
03.10.17 Xerox Neutral UBS AG
24.07.17 Xerox Equal weight Barclays Capital

