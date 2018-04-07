<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.04.2018 13:21:29

Wynn Resorts Weigh Sale Of Massachusetts Casino: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd's (WYNN) new Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox has had informal talks about a sale of the company's still-under-construction Massachusetts casino,the Bloomberg reported, citing person familiar with the discussions.

The report stated that Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Wynn Resorts, declined to comment.

In addition, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has expressed recent interest in buying its casino rival Wynn Resorts, according to a report in the New York Post on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches the report said.

Despite earlier claims by MGM chief executive James Murren that it would be unlikely his company would make a bid, one source told the Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right.

Nachrichten zu Wynn Resorts Ltd.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wynn Resorts Ltd.mehr Analysen

14.03.18 Wynn Resorts Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
23.01.18 Wynn Resorts Buy Gabelli & Co
23.01.18 Wynn Resorts Hold Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.10.17 Wynn Resorts overweight Barclays Capital
27.10.17 Wynn Resorts Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Bleiben Sie "In Style" - mit unserem BRC auf Hugo Boss, Kering und Adidas
06.04.18
Droht dem SMI heute neues Ungemach?
05.04.18
Entspannungssignale im Handelskonflikt und kräftiger Lagerabbau in den USA geben Ölpreisen Auftrieb
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Wachstum in Nahost und Afrika zieht an
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

MGM Resorts International 34.13 -4.05% MGM Resorts International
Wynn Resorts Ltd. 169.00 1.20% Wynn Resorts Ltd.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Verluste an der Wall Street - Trump drückt auf Stimmung
Wall-Street-Analyst: Der Bitcoin eignet sich vor allem als langfristige Anlage
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Experte: Die Korrektur bei Tech-Werten geht noch lange weiter
SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Moody's prüft Hochstufung für UBS-Ratings, Ausblick für Credit Suisse weiter stabil
Anscheinend neue Runde im Kampf zwischen Nestlé und Agecore
Credit Suisse und UBS zahlten 25 Mrd CHF für Altlasten aus der Finanzkrise
Darum rutscht der Euro zu Dollar und Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende
Am Schweizer Aktienmarkt kippte die Stimmung zum Wochenschluss nach der kräftigen Erholung vom Donnerstag zurück ins Negative.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB