Wynn Resorts Weigh Sale Of Massachusetts Casino: Bloomberg

(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd's (WYNN) new Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox has had informal talks about a sale of the company's still-under-construction Massachusetts casino,the Bloomberg reported, citing person familiar with the discussions.

The report stated that Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Wynn Resorts, declined to comment.

In addition, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has expressed recent interest in buying its casino rival Wynn Resorts, according to a report in the New York Post on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches the report said.

Despite earlier claims by MGM chief executive James Murren that it would be unlikely his company would make a bid, one source told the Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right.