07.04.2018 13:21:29
Wynn Resorts Weigh Sale Of Massachusetts Casino: Bloomberg
(RTTNews) - Wynn Resorts Ltd's (WYNN) new Chief Executive Officer Matt Maddox has had informal talks about a sale of the company's still-under-construction Massachusetts casino,the Bloomberg reported, citing person familiar with the discussions.
The report stated that Michael Weaver, a spokesman for Wynn Resorts, declined to comment.
In addition, MGM Resorts International (MGM) has expressed recent interest in buying its casino rival Wynn Resorts, according to a report in the New York Post on Friday, citing sources familiar with the situation. The interest has come in the form of back-channel approaches the report said.
Despite earlier claims by MGM chief executive James Murren that it would be unlikely his company would make a bid, one source told the Post that Wynn CEO Matt Maddox could be tempted to sell if the price was right.
|14.03.18
|Wynn Resorts Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|23.01.18
|Wynn Resorts Buy
|Gabelli & Co
|23.01.18
|Wynn Resorts Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|27.10.17
|Wynn Resorts overweight
|Barclays Capital
|27.10.17
|Wynn Resorts Market Perform
|Telsey Advisory Group
