Worldwide Small Boats Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts 2018-2024 - Market is Forecast to Grow at 7% Through 2024

DUBLIN, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Small Boats: Market Shares, Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, 2018 to 2024" report from Wintergreen Research, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A $8.7 billion market worldwide in 2017, the small boats markets market has evolved steadily. It is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2024.



Global small boat market is forecast to grow at 7% through 2024. Some companies and some segments grow significantly faster.



The leading vendors in the small boats industry have innovative products that have wide consumer appeal. Small boat vendors invested in high-quality technology. Power pleasure boats and small sail boats promise to have significant growth as fishing boats continue steady appeal.



Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as small boats markets respond to the advantages brought by using new materials and demand from middle class people seeking safe, fun recreation.



Small boat competitive positioning to achieve competitive advantage is accomplished by successful introduction of new product offerings. The ability to meet customer expectations depends on appropriate feature function packages and effective pricing strategies. Small boat customers rigorously evaluate manufacturer quality, capability to innovate, and availability of new products when making purchasing decisions.

Key Topics:

Small Boats Markets

Customizable Wave

Sport Power Boats

Fishing Motors

Power Boats

Large Sail Boats

Yachts

Racing Sailboats

Personal Craft

Inflatable

Fiberglass

Additive Manufacturing

Stern Drive

Jet Ski

Sail boats

Ski Boats

Key Topics Covered:



1. Abstract: Small Boats Markets are at $8.7 Billion Worldwide, Headed for $13.8 Billion in 2024



2. Small Boats Executive Summary



3. Small Boats Market Driving Forces



4. Small Boats Market Shares



5. Small Boats Market Forecasts



6. Small Boats: Market Description and Market Dynamics

6.1 Retail Registrations Lag

6.2 Small Boat Market Factors

6.2.1 Increasing Ages of Used Boats Driving New Boat Sales.

6.3 Improving Macroeconomic Environment Driving Demand for Boats

6.4 Strong Dealer Network

6.5 Recognized Brands



7. Small Boats Market Shares and Forecasts

7.1 Small Boats Market Driving Forces

7.1.1 Small Boats Market Driving Forces

7.2 Small Boats Market Shares

7.2.1 Brunswick Corporation

7.2.2 Groupe Beneteau Revenue

7.2.3 Malibu Boats

7.3 Small Boats Market Forecasts

7.3.1 Small Boats Market Segment Forecast by Type of Boat: US Market

7.3.2 Power Boat

7.3.3 Performance Sport Boat Category Market Opportunity

7.3.4 Sterndrive Market

7.3.5 Performance Sport Boats

7.3.6 Outboard Motors / Fishing

7.3.7 Sailing

7.3.8 Water Ski Boats

7.3.9 Personal Water Craft

7.4 Small Boats by Material

7.4.1 Fiberglass

7.4.2 Wood

7.4.3 Metal

7.4.4 Inflatable

7.5 Small Boats Pricing Analysis

7.5.1 Price Trends Of Key Raw Materials: Commercial Production Of Fiberglass

7.5.2 Malibu Boats Pricing and Distribution

7.5.3 Yahama Outboard Motors

7.5.4 S2 Sailboats

7.5.5 Class Sailboats

7.6 Small Boats Regional Market Analysis



8. Small Boats Product Description



9. Small Boats Distribution, Research, and Technology

9.1 3D Printing Decrease Costs on Building Small Boat Molds

9.2 Integrated Surf Platform Begins with Hulls and Running Surfaces

9.3 Outboard Technology



10. Small Boats Company Profiles

10.1 BPS Direct

10.2 Brunswick Corporation

10.3 Chaparral Boats, Inc.

10.4 Correctcraft

10.4.1 Nautique

10.4.2 Correct Craft Improvement Initiatives

10.4.3 Correct Craft / Nautique Revenue

10.4.4 Correct Craft Acquisitions

10.5 Formula Fiberglass Powerboats / Porter

10.6 Grady-White Boats

10.5.1 Grady-White Boats Factory Tour

10.5.2 Grady-White Boats Revenue

10.6 Grand Crossing Capital LLC

10.7 Groupe Beneteau

10.7.2 Sailboats Groupe Beneteau

10.7.3 Power Boats Groupe Beneteau

10.7.4 Groupe Beneteau Revenue

10.8 Class Sailboats and Lightening Class

10.8.1 Class Sailboat Racing

10.9 Malibu Boats

10.9.1 Malibu Boats Product Design and Innovation

10.9.2 Malibu Boats Boat Models

10.9.3 Malibu M Series.

10.9.4 Malibu Wakesetter

10.9.5 Malibu Response

10.9.6 Malibu Boats Revenue

10.9.7 Malibu Boats Acquisition of Cobalt

10.9.8 Malibu Boats Regional Sales Analysis

10.9.9 Malibu Boats Dealer Network

10.9.10 Malibu Boats North America

10.9.1 MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC

10.9.2 MasterCraft Acquisition of NauticStar, LLC

10.9.3 MasterCraft Revenue

10.9.4 MasterCraft Manufacturing

10.10 S2 Yachts

10.11 Seabring Marine Industries

10.12 Stellican Ltd

10.13 Yamaha Motor

10.13.1 Yamaha Motor 90hp Midrange Four Stroke

10.13.2 Yamaha Motor 5.3L V8 F350C Digital: 350 hp

10.13.3 Yahama Revenue

10.13.4 Yahama First Half 2018



11. The Publisher

11.1 Research Methodology

11.2 Research Process

11.3 Market Research Study

11.4 Global Market Intelligence Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5sp72/worldwide_small?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-small-boats-market-shares-strategy-and-forecasts-2018-2024---market-is-forecast-to-grow-at-7-through-2024-300621094.html

SOURCE Research and Markets