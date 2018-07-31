Woodland Hills Apartments Brings Modern-day Living to Middletown, PA

MIDDLETOWN, Pa., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction of Woodland Hills Apartments began earlier this year, bringing a luxury housing option to the area for residents that are looking to rent. The community, which is set to open its first building in January of 2019, will be made up of 150 apartments and provide residents with the choice of one and two bedroom luxury apartments, an assortment of amenities such as a community clubhouse, and unique features like smart home technology, smoke-free living, and a variety of lease flexibilities.

The community is co-owned by Forino construction company and Berger Rental Communities, who will oversee property management. Of the company's decision to build in the area, Berger's Director of Acquisitions & Asset Management Wayne Everett said, "This marks our fourth community in the South Central, PA market, and we plan to continue growing there given the limited inventory of apartment homes mixed with the expanding campuses of distribution centers and increase in general employment." In the case of Woodland Hills, Everett highlights, "It's location is ideal for a lot of vital components to the community such as Penn State Harrisburg, the local area elementary, middle and high school, Harrisburg International Airport, and large facilities including the upcoming one million square foot UPS hub." The site of the community is central to Harrisburg, Hershey, and major arteries such as route 283 and the PA Turnpike.

To differentiate Woodland Hills from other apartment communities in the area, Berger has a focus on innovation, providing residents with features that are atypical to standard apartment living. "We will be outfitting the apartments with smart home technology to meet the demand of modern-day renters," says Nicole Loser, Regional Property Manager overseeing the lease-up of Woodland Hills. This includes components such as automated locks and wi-fi enabled thermostats. Beyond that, Loser explains, "The residents here are going to experience flexibility with us that is unmatched in our industry, but has become the standard at Berger communities. For instance, we allow residents to break their lease if they decide to buy a home, they can transfer to other apartments or communities at any point, plus in some locations we've even given residents the go-ahead for listing their apartment on Airbnb."

To find out more about Woodland Hills Apartments, visit www.woodlandhillsmiddletown.com or call (844) 889-2868. For more information about Berger Rental Communities, visit www.rentberger.com.

Berger Rental Communities is a full-service Real Estate Company that currently owns and manages over 6,000+ apartments in PA, DE, and MD. Founded in 1973, BRC has maintained a positive 40+ year track record through multiple real-estate cycles. Headquartered in Wayne, PA, the company currently employs over 180 corporate, field, and site staff.

