Women's Excellence Welcomes Marie Wall, Certified Nurse Midwife

CLARKSTON, Mich., Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women's Excellence welcomes Marie Wall, Certified Nurse Midwife, to their Midwifery team. Marie has been in practice for 5 years, over 3 years in full scope in Muskegon Michigan and the past year at Beaumont Royal Oak.

Marie is passionate about women's health and has experience performing: IUD insertions, colposcopy, Nexplanon insertions, and endometrial biopsy. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, gardening, and spending time with her family.

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Women's Excellence, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com. To better serve new and existing patients, Women's Excellence now offers real-time customer service through a new live chat feature on their website at https://www.womensexcellence.com/contact/. The online live chat feature will be available every Monday-Friday from 8:00am-5pm. Website visitors will be able to chat with a dedicated patient support specialist to schedule appointments, learn more about the services that Women's Excellence offers, and have their questions answered in a HIPPA secured environment. Users requesting a diagnosis or a treatment prescription through the live chat will be scheduled an appointment in the office and directed to a medical professional.

In addition to the live chat service, users can still submit appointment request forms online or call the office directly at (248) 693-0543.

Women's Excellence is the most comprehensive obstetric and gynecologic office in Michigan. Additionally, they specialize in menopause, weight control, bladder control, endometriosis, robotic surgery, oncology, and midwifery services. Women's Excellence is committed to staying at the forefront of innovation with cutting edge technologies utilizing robotic surgery and minimally invasive surgical options when possible. The knowledgeable, compassionate physicians and healthcare providers of Women's Excellence focus on patient-centered processes to deliver the highest quality of care. They are affiliated with most insurances. They offer seamless medical record access via a state of the art patient portal and use the latest technology for record keeping and sharing, making the patient experience easier and more efficient. Women's Excellence is taking new patients and is conveniently located throughout southeastern Michigan in Birmingham, Lake Orion, Clarkston, Rochester, and West Bloomfield. For more information, visit http://www.WomensExcellence.com.

SOURCE Women's Excellence

