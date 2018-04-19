Wolters Kluwer Shareholders Adopt All Resolutions

April 19, 2018 - Shareholders of Wolters Kluwer approved all resolutions at today's Annual General Meeting (AGM). In addition to adopting the financial statements for 2017 as included in the Annual Report for 2017, shareholders approved a total dividend of €0.85 per ordinary share, resulting in a final dividend of €0.65 per ordinary share.

The other AGM resolutions voted on, were also adopted, and included:

The amendment of the remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board with effect from January 1, 2018;

The authorization of the Executive Board, for a period of 18 months, to acquire the company's own paid-up ordinary shares, up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital on April 19, 2018;

The re-appointment of Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the external auditor for a term of four years, for the financial reporting years 2019 up to and including 2022; and

The cancellation for capital reduction purposes of any or all ordinary shares in the share capital of the company held, or to be acquired by the company as authorized.

Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person, by proxy voting, or by voting instruction, representing a total of 73.12% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote. The voting results by agenda item will be available on our website at www.wolterskluwer.com/agm as of close of business on April 20, 2018.

Financial Calendar

April 23, 2018 Ex-dividend date: 2017 final dividend April 24, 2018 Record date: 2017 final dividend May 9, 2018 First-Quarter 2018 Trading Update May 17, 2018 Payment date: 2017 final dividend ordinary shares May 24, 2018 Payment date: 2017 final dividend ADRs August 1, 2018 Half-Year 2018 Results August 27, 2018 Ex-dividend date: 2018 interim dividend August 28, 2018 Record date: 2018 interim dividend September 19, 2018 Payment date: 2018 interim dividend ordinary shares September 26, 2018 Payment date: 2018 interim dividend ADRs October 31, 2018 Nine-Month 2018 Trading Update February 20, 2019 Full-Year 2018 Results

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Investors/Analysts Annemarije Dérogée-Pikaar Meg Geldens Corporate Communications Investor Relations t + 31 172 641 470 t + 31 172 641 407 annemarije.pikaar@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions

that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).





