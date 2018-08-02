Winner Hits Mega Jackpot While Playing Online At Work On playsugarhouse.com

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A Sewell, New Jersey woman was at work on a conference call Thursday afternoon when she decided to gamble online on her smart phone. She started playing the progressive Mega Jackpot game, Divine Fortune, on playsugarhouse.com, and in the middle of her call the lucky winner, who asked not to reveal her name, hit the Mega Jackpot for $287,945 on a $2 bet.

On SugarHouse Online Casino's chat room the woman told fellow players she was shocked when she hit: "I was actually on a work conference call and almost screamed at loud!" It's also her birthday this week so she's excited about the best surprise present ever!

This is the biggest jackpot in New Jersey to date for Divine Fortune, a progressive Mega Jackpot game, and the biggest winner for playsugarhouse.com since SugarHouse Online Casino entered the iGaming market in NJ in September 2016.

"We are extremely excited for this winner who started playing with us in January of this year," said Richard Schwartz, President of Rush Street Interactive, the site's operator. "As we approach our 2 year anniversary, hitting this record-breaking jackpot is great for us and for the entire online gaming industry, as it proves people can win life-changing amounts online at anytime and anyplace."

This is the sixth time Divine Fortune, a video slot game set in the days of ancient Greece, has hit Mega Jackpots for playsugarhouse.com players. The first was in May 2017 for $13,950. The second and third were both in September 2017 for $91,680 and $46,096. The fourth was March 26, 2018 for $193,737 and the fifth was April 2 for $61,266.

Divine Fortune is a 5-reel, 3-row, 20-line (fixed) video slot game with 3 different jackpots including the progressive Mega Jackpot. It's one of the more than 400 games players on playsugarhouse.com can choose from that include slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker, and virtual sports betting.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company's playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming's affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com

