Win Streak Tipped To Continue For China Bourse

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 3,215-point plateau and it's looking at a green light again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is solid, thanks to continued support from crude oil prices and easing concerns of a trade war between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the insurance companies and mixed performances from the financials and oil stocks.

For the day, the index gathered 20.54 points or 0.64 percent to finish at 3,213.84 after trading between 3,544.10 and 3,569.36. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 19.27 points or 1.05 percent to end at 1,848.06.

Among the actives, Bank of China added 0.26 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.33 percent, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.51 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.03 percent, Bank of Communications gained 0.32 percent, China Life was up 0.04 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 0.98 percent, PetroChina perked 0.35 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 2.15 percent and China Vanke fell 0.29 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday before pulling back slightly in afternoon trade, although they remained firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 298.20 points or 1.21 percent to 25,013.29, the NASDAQ added 39.70 points or 0.54 percent to 7,394.04 and the S&P 500 gained 20.04 points or 0.74 percent to 2,733.01.

The strength on Wall Street comes amid optimism about a positive outcome from trade talks between the U.S. and China.

"We are putting the trade war on hold. Right now, we have agreed to put the tariffs on hold while we try to execute the framework," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview.

Energy stocks fueled the rally as June WTI oil climbed 96 cents or 1.4 percent to settle at $72.24/bbl.

