Win Streak May Continue For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back trading days, gathering more than 90 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,600-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm, thanks mainly to a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the finance, technology, cement and steel companies.

For the day, the index climbed 75.54 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 10,604.91 after trading between 10,555.56 and 10,632.62 on turnover of 125.01 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Largan Precision surged by the 10 percent daily limit, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation added 0.22 percent, Catcher Technology soared 5.52 percent, Innolux dropped 0.90 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.49 percent, Cathay Financial gained 0.38 percent, Fubon Financial picked up 0.40 percent, Mega Financial collected 0.78 percent, Taiwan Cement spiked 2.15 percent, Taiwan Steel Union soared 4.20 percent and China Steel was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Monday before giving ground in the afternoon. They still wound up higher, extending the rally in the previous session.

The Dow rose 94.81 points or 0.39 percent to 24,357.32, the NASDAQ advanced 55.60 points or 0.77 percent to 7,265.21 and the S&P 500 climbed 9.21 points or 0.35 percent to 2,672.63.

Stocks initially continued to benefit from the upward momentum seen last Friday in response to the Labor Department's monthly jobs report.

The jobs report reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next month, although subdued wage growth suggests the Fed will not increase rates too aggressively.

The pullback in the afternoon came as President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he will reveal his decision on the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday.

Crude oil futures jumped to their highest since November 2014 on Monday amid concerns that the U.S. will hit Iran with severe sanctions for its nuclear ambitions. June WTI oil settled at $70.73/bbl, up $1.01 or 1.5 percent.