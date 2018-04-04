Win Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 160 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 30,180-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks mainly to bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were down, and the U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, casinos and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the properties and a mixed picture from the oil stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 86.72 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 30,180.10 after trading between 29,755.36 and 30,269.28.

Among the actives, Hengan International surged 8.25 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.72 percent, CNOOC plummeted 3.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 3.63 percent, Lenovo Group jumped 2.99 percent, BOC Hong Kong tumbled 2.62 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 1.97 percent, AIA Group advanced 1.96 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.34 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 0.88 percent, China Mobile added 0.83 percent, Sands China gained 0.71 percent, WH Group was up 0.60 percent, New World Development shed 0.54 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.48 percent, Hong Kong & China perked 0.25 percent, China Life added 0.23 percent, Tencent Holdings eased 0.05 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks rebounded from Monday's carnage with a strong move to the upside on Tuesday.

The Dow added 389.17 points or 1.65 percent to 24,033.36, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.16 points or 1.04 percent to 6,941.28 and the S&P surged 32.57 points or 1.26 percent to 2,614.45.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after heavy losses on Monday that were fueled by concerns of a trade war.

The markets also benefited from significant rebounds by some technology stocks, including electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN).

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the upside on the day, benefiting from a rebound by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.50 to $63.51 a barrel after plunging $1.93 to $63.01 a barrel on Monday.