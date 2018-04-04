04.04.2018 03:00:04

Win Streak May Continue For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 160 points or 0.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 30,180-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat thanks mainly to bargain hunting and a bump in crude oil prices. The European markets were down, and the U.S. markets were up, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Tuesday as gains from the financials, casinos and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the properties and a mixed picture from the oil stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 86.72 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 30,180.10 after trading between 29,755.36 and 30,269.28.

Among the actives, Hengan International surged 8.25 percent, while China Mengniu Dairy soared 3.72 percent, CNOOC plummeted 3.63 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 3.63 percent, Lenovo Group jumped 2.99 percent, BOC Hong Kong tumbled 2.62 percent, Galaxy Entertainment climbed 1.97 percent, AIA Group advanced 1.96 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.34 percent, Ping An Insurance gathered 0.88 percent, China Mobile added 0.83 percent, Sands China gained 0.71 percent, WH Group was up 0.60 percent, New World Development shed 0.54 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.48 percent, Hong Kong & China perked 0.25 percent, China Life added 0.23 percent, Tencent Holdings eased 0.05 percent and Henderson Land was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks rebounded from Monday's carnage with a strong move to the upside on Tuesday.

The Dow added 389.17 points or 1.65 percent to 24,033.36, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.16 points or 1.04 percent to 6,941.28 and the S&P surged 32.57 points or 1.26 percent to 2,614.45.

Bargain hunting contributed to the strength on Wall Street, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels after heavy losses on Monday that were fueled by concerns of a trade war.

The markets also benefited from significant rebounds by some technology stocks, including electric car maker Tesla (TSLA) and Amazon (AMZN).

Energy stocks showed a significant move to the upside on the day, benefiting from a rebound by the price of crude oil. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.50 to $63.51 a barrel after plunging $1.93 to $63.01 a barrel on Monday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

03.04.18
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
03.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
03.04.18
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
03.04.18
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
SMI schliesst schwach - DAX kann trotz Verlusten 12'000-Punkte-Marke verteidigen
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen
Tesla-Aktie im Plus nach neuen Produktionsdaten - Ziel beim Model 3 erneut verfehlt
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Bossard-Aktie schliesst stark nach Rekordergebnis im ersten Quartal
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Etappensieg von Swatch Group im Streit um Ersatzteillieferungen
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk richtet erneut Schlaflager in Fabrik ein

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Der Stabilisierungsversuch an der Wall Street stand am Dienstag auf etwas wackligen Beinen. Letztlich überwogen jedoch die Bullen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB