Win Streak Likely To End For Taiwan Shares

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back trading days, advancing more than 160 points or 1.4 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 10,985-point plateau, although technology shares are expected to drag the market lower on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with technology stocks expected to take heavy damage. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were sharply lower - and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks and steel producers.

For the day, the index spiked 146.74 points or 1.35 percent to finish at the daily high of 10,986.79 after moving as low as 10,901.69 on turnover of 129.68 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial advanced 0.95 percent, while Fubon Financial collected 0.60 percent, Mega Financial advanced 0.99 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company soared 3.08 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation perked 2.64 percent, Hon Hai Precision climbed 1.11 percent, Innolux added 0.78 percent, Largan Precision tumbled 2.29 percent, China Steel gained 0.43 percent and Taiwan Steel Union fell 0.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks shrugged off early strength Tuesday and plummeted firmly into the red in the afternoon.

The Dow shed 344.89 points or 1.43 percent to 23,857.71, while the NASDAQ lost 211.74 points or 2.93 percent to 7,008.81 and the S&P fell 45.93 points or 1.73 percent to 2,612.62.

The afternoon sell-off was fueled by technology stocks. Social media giant Facebook (FB) led the way lower, extending a recent downtrend following news CEO Mark Zuckerberg is planning to testify before Congress in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Retail, banking, and energy stocks also came under pressure on the day, while utilities stocks bucked the downtrend on Wall Street.

In economic news, the Conference Board noted an unexpected deterioration in consumer confidence in March.

Crude oil futures inched lower Tuesday ahead of U.S. energy inventories data that may reveal another drawdown in crude oil supplies.