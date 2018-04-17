17.04.2018 02:24:00

Whirlpool Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend by $0.05

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation approved a $0.05 increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common stock to $1.15 per share from $1.10 per share. The dividend is payable June 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 18, 2018.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

"We are increasing our dividend for the sixth consecutive year, a clear example of our commitment to returning strong levels of cash to shareholders," said Marc Bitzer, chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "We remain confident in our plans for long-term value creation, and will continue to execute our balanced approach to capital allocation."

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the number one major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Whirlpool Corporation Additional Information
This document contains forward-looking statements regarding long-term value creation and cash return to shareholders. Actual events or results may differ materially from those statements as a result a many factors, including the company's ability to execute on its long-term plans. For information about the factors that could cause such differences, please refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors."

Website Disclosure
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, whirlpoolcorp.com, in the "Investors" section. We intend to use this webpage as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investors section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our webpage is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-0-05--300630865.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

16.04.18
Ölpreis reagiert auf Militärschlag gegen Syrien mit Verlusten, Goldpreis nahezu unverändert und stabil
16.04.18
Vontobel: Umfrage: Ihre Mithilfe ist gefragt!
16.04.18
BNP: Märkte & Zertifikate daily
09.04.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16.04.18
J.P. Morgan AM: US Gesamt- und Kerninflationsrate über 2%
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-Kurs: Krypto-Hedgefonds sagen neue Rekordhöhen voraus
Schweizer Forscher: Der Bitcoin-Markt wird dieses Jahr kräftig einbrechen
Wieso der Euro zum Franken schwach bleibt
Erfahrener Investment-Experte: So einen Aktienmarkt habe ich in 66 Jahren noch nie gesehen
Darum zeigt sich der Euro etwas tiefer zum Franken
Sulzer: Blockierte US-Vermögenswerte wieder frei - Details zur Renova-Transaktion
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Nach US-Militärschlag in Syrien: SMI und DAX gehen leichter aus dem Handel
Goldman-Sachs-Analysten erwarten massiven Kurseinbruch bei Tesla-Aktie

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street beendet Montagshandel mit Gewinnen
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-amerikanischen Börsen freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB