BANGKOK, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HIMSS Asia Pacific is pleased to announce that it will soft launch its innovation hub at the Thailand eHealth Summit (TEHS), 24 - 25 May 2018.

The HIMSS AsiaPac Innovation Hub is a brand-new initiative that aims to bring together regional innovators, startups, and potential investors, alongside healthcare providers, government agencies and enterprise vendors to uncover new learnings, support new technologies, and shift the health paradigm.

Initiatives under this Hub include: dialogue, InnopITch, showcase, innovations challenge and networking events. There are also plans to establish regional innovation centres in the future. Dialogue and InnopITch sessions will take place at the soft launch.

Driving these initiatives alongside HIMSS Asia Pacific is a dedicated Innovation Committee comprising regional thought leaders: Christian Besler (Ayala Health Philippines), Kevin Awyong (Woodlands Health Campus Singapore), Robin Mann (MIMS Australia), Veerasak Kritsanapraphan (BDMS Thailand) and Jasmine Kway (VolitionRX Singapore).

"The HIMSS APAC Innovation Committee brings together like-minded innovators, providing them with a platform to discuss today's healthcare challenges. The committee will provide the region's healthcare innovators with a venue to introduce their respective products to a larger base of potential customers, test their products in new markets, thereby gaining new insights," said Committee Chairperson Christian Besler in a recent interview with HIMSS Asia Pacific.

Mr. Veerasak Kritsanapraphan, a member of the Innovation Hub Committee and also the Chairperson of the TEHS organizing committee, said this of the soft launch: "The soft launch of the Innovation Hub and at TEHS - both happening in Thailand - is a boost to Thailand's innovation efforts in health. Delegates this May can learn from world-class speakers and at the same time come face to face with innovators, investors and startups who are showcasing the latest disruptions in health during the soft launch."

Simon Lin, Executive Director, HIMSS Asia Pacific added, "This exciting initiative truly signals the next chapter in the HIMSS Asia Pacific narrative. This narrative has itself evolved tremendously in the recent few years alongside the rapidly transforming healthcare industry. From examining global best practices to care delivery models to next generation data analytics, we are now moving out to the fringes of the industry so as to foster true collaborations between innovators, startups and very importantly the healthcare providers. Innovation is a strategic imperative at HIMSS and this year we want to do more to connect innovations with users and lead the next big disruption in health."

Thailand is a hotbed for technology innovators. With its vision to build a digital and innovative economy, mobile penetration of more than 140% and strong government support for startups, TEHS and the Innovation Hub soft launch are expected to see over 200 attendees this May.

To gain access to the soft launch, you need to be registered for TEHS. To enjoy early bird rates until 20 April, click here.

HIMSS already has an Innovation Center in Ohio, USA. Launched in 2013, it is a global powerhouse of health innovation, providing healthcare stakeholders access to educational and business opportunities in a vibrant, interactive facility focused on the transformational promise of innovation.

SOURCE HIMSS Asia Pacific